If They Vote To Legalize, New Jersey Residents Might Be Able To Buy Weed Right Away

November 2, 2020 2 min read

The Garden State may soon live up to its name if voters approve a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana. And the best part—they might not have to wait that long.

While some insiders and industry experts have said that the Jersey market would not be ready until sometime in 2021, an elected official recently moved up the timeline.

State Senator Nick Scutari (D) said in an interview posted on NJ.com’s Facebook page. “We might be able to flip the switch and people might be able to get marijuana, legally, right after the vote.”

Voters want to legalize

Scutari says his priority is getting the referendum passed, and polls show that NJ will likely vote to legalize. Sixty-one percent of likely voters said they would vote or have already voted “yes.” About 29 percent said they would or have already voted “no,” according to a poll conducted by Fairleigh Dickinson University.

If voters do legalize, then dispensaries must first “certify that they enough product to satisfy their patients that they’re already treating,” said Scutari. Once they do this, they will be able to open their doors to all adult customers.

"I think one of the most important things is to allow people to buy legal cannabis immediately,” Scutari said. “My hope is the medical dispensaries are going to get up to speed — if they are not already — to sell the adult, 21-and-over market right away.”