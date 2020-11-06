The Best Weed Strains For All Those Binge-Watching Nights

This story originally appeared on Weedmaps



It's 4:47 pm on a Friday, and you're finally about to log out of work for the week. It's been a tough week, so for the next two days, all you want to do is blob out on the couch and watch season after season of your favorite show. You know that the experience will be even better if you scoop up some weed for the hours of The Boys you're about to watch.

What are you scooping up?

There are so many cannabis strains that pair greatly with doing absolutely nothing, all of various flavors, highs, and experiences. Here are 7 top suggestions for binge-watching.

Sherbert

Sunset Sherbert, or simply Sherbert, is a cross of GSC and Pink Panties. It has beautiful purple flowers and produces middle-of-the-road effects that are great for chain-smoking your way through an entire season of Woke. When beginner weed smokers hit me up for weed suggestions, I often direct them here.

Sherbert's pleasant and manageable high starts in the head, then creeps down into the body, leaving most people feeling content and happy. Its flavor is often hard to describe, but the cultivar definitely has some sweet and somewhat berry tastes to it. However, it is not as grapey and GDP-like as the plant's color would make you think.

Headband

Headband is a potent strain named after the heavy cerebral high that wraps around your brain like a headband. Genetics are uncertain, with some believing Headband to be a cross of OG Kush and Sour Diesel, and others saying it's a cross of Sour Diesel and Northern Lights. Flavor-wise, the heady cultivar often has an earthy and funky taste.

Headband's high will leave you feeling spaced out and goofy, which is perfect for snacking on Pizza Pringles and discovering how hilarious Schitt's Creek is.

GMO Cookies

When binge-watching shows, sometimes you want a strain that'll stick you on the couch without a word to say. GMO Cookies is just that.

It's a hybrid from the legendary Chemdog and GSC strains. The smell and taste are funky, skunky, and gassy, while the high will have you dumb stoned for hours. If you're new to weed, you may want to ease into this one with something that's easy to dose like a vape pen, because GMO flower and dabs will send you to outer space.

Dancehall

Dancehall is one of my favorite strains to vape — that sweet and pineapple taste really comes through in oil form. It's also my favorite for when I want to take 100 puffs in a row, but don't want it to end my evening too early.

Dancehall, also known as CBD Dancehall, is on this list because you don't have to be stoned for binge-watching. You just need to feel comfortable and settled in. That's what Dancehall will do for you: put a smile on your face and relaxation in your body. Now go watch all six Summer Madness battles.

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie is one of those potent, uplifting strains that will have you sitting there stoned and happy. It's a pleasant surprise, considering the name and sweet cherry terpenes may make you expect a high similar to Strawberry Cough or Black Cherry Soda.

Cherry Pie is a sativa-dominant treat from the famous Cookie Family. It's a cross of the legendary Granddaddy Purple and their in-house Durban Poison. The most common effects reported for it are relaxed, euphoric, and happy. If you want something delicious, find this strain immediately.

LSD

LSD is an indica-dominant hybrid from Skunk #1 and an Afghani strain — it produces a spaced out cerebral high. The effects are often euphoric and uplifting, which makes this potent cultivar a niceing pair with comedies like Big Mouth or Neo Yokio, something light and easy.

As far as aroma and flavor go, I dabbed some LSD live resin the other day and it had a sweet, citrus, and slightly pink lemonade taste to it.

Purple Punch

Purple Punch is a frosty, purple strain well-known for being absolutely flushed with milky white trichomes. It was bred by crossing Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, and the results produce fruity, grapey, gassy terpenes that will make any concentrate lover's dreams come true.

Purple Punch THC percentages often sore past 20%, and the deep, relaxing high makes this one perfect for staying in bed for hours on a Saturday afternoon as you watch Season 4 of Entourage and wait for your food delivery.