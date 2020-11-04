Psychedelics

DC and Oregon Pass Landmark Psychedelic Initiatives

Big wins legalization and decriminalization of magic mushrooms and other psychedelics.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
DC and Oregon Pass Landmark Psychedelic Initiatives
Image credit: Tony Sebastian on Unsplash

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Voters in Washington DC and Oregon overwhelmingly passed major initiatives for psychedelics. 

Oregon voters passed a first-of-its-kind initiative, Measure 109,  to legalize psilocybin for therapeutic purposes. In Washington, DC, voters passed Initiative 81, which decriminalizes entheogenic substances such as Psilocybin and Ayahuasca.

“This election was a historic first step for Psilocybin. Oregon is the first state in the U.S. to allow Psilocybin for therapeutic purposes and will be leading the way for research initiatives across the country," said Heather Jackson, Board President of Unlimited Sciences, a research nonprofit organization in the psilocybin space.

She added: “Psilocybin and other psychedelics have been a part of therapeutic experiences for thousands of years, in a widespread natural history experiment. Legalization and decriminalization in Oregon and Washington D.C. will now allow us to do what we think is so vital and that is collect data in the naturalistic setting."

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Psychedelics

Scientists Unlock Neurological Code of Dissociation

Psychedelics

MDMA Treatments May Be Cheaper Than Other Types Of PTSD Treatments

Psychedelics

A Crash Course On Opportunites In Psychedelic Medicine