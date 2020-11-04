DC and Oregon Pass Landmark Psychedelic Initiatives

November 4, 2020 1 min read

Voters in Washington DC and Oregon overwhelmingly passed major initiatives for psychedelics.

Oregon voters passed a first-of-its-kind initiative, Measure 109, to legalize psilocybin for therapeutic purposes. In Washington, DC, voters passed Initiative 81, which decriminalizes entheogenic substances such as Psilocybin and Ayahuasca.

“This election was a historic first step for Psilocybin. Oregon is the first state in the U.S. to allow Psilocybin for therapeutic purposes and will be leading the way for research initiatives across the country," said Heather Jackson, Board President of Unlimited Sciences, a research nonprofit organization in the psilocybin space.

She added: “Psilocybin and other psychedelics have been a part of therapeutic experiences for thousands of years, in a widespread natural history experiment. Legalization and decriminalization in Oregon and Washington D.C. will now allow us to do what we think is so vital and that is collect data in the naturalistic setting."