Big Wins For Weed In The 2020 Election

November 4, 2020 2 min read

The Presidential election may be too close to call, but cannabis and psychedelics were clear winners last night.

Voters approved statewide ballot proposals on Election Day legalizing the use and distribution of marijuana for either medical or adult-use purposes.

Marijuana is now legal in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota. The Arizona, Montana, and South Dakota measures allow adults to possess and cultivate marijuana for personal use and establish a regulated retail market. In New Jersey, voters approved a constitutional amendment by a 2 to 1 ratio, legalizing adult use of marijuana. Lawmakers must now enact enabling legislation to amend state laws to comport it with the voters' decision.

Fifteen states have either enacted or have voted to enact adult-use legalization laws, while 36 states have either enacted or voted to enact medical marijuana access laws.

“The public has spoken loudly and clearly. They favor ending the failed policies of marijuana prohibition and replacing it with a policy of legalization, regulation, taxation, and public education," said NORML’s Executive Director Erik Altieri.

"The results once again illustrate that support for legalization extends across geographic and demographic lines. The success of these initiatives proves definitively that marijuana legalization is not exclusively a ‘blue’ state issue, but an issue that is supported by a majority of all Americans -- regardless of party politics.”