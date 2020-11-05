The Fascinating History Of Rolling Paper
On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, Josh Kesselman of RAW recounts the unknown story of how rolling paper came to be.
Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital
Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
1 min read
Josh Kesselman has been called an “encyclopedia of rolling paper history.” And for good reason, as founder and CEO of RAW rolling papers are his passion as he balances honoring the centuries-old traditions of cigarette and cannabis rolling papers while catering to the modern smoker. On this episode of the Green Entrepreneur podcast, he gives us a fascinating crash course on how rolling papers came to be, and offers his wisdom on how to grow a massive company with a philanthropic heart.