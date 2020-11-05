The Fascinating History Of Rolling Paper

November 5, 2020 1 min read

Josh Kesselman has been called an “encyclopedia of rolling paper history.” And for good reason, as founder and CEO of RAW rolling papers are his passion as he balances honoring the centuries-old traditions of cigarette and cannabis rolling papers while catering to the modern smoker. On this episode of the Green Entrepreneur podcast, he gives us a fascinating crash course on how rolling papers came to be, and offers his wisdom on how to grow a massive company with a philanthropic heart.