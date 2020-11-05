Podcast

The Fascinating History Of Rolling Paper

On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, Josh Kesselman of RAW recounts the unknown story of how rolling paper came to be.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Fascinating History Of Rolling Paper
Image credit: RAW

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
home
1 min read

Josh Kesselman has been called an “encyclopedia of rolling paper history.” And for good reason, as founder and CEO of RAW rolling papers are his passion as he balances honoring the centuries-old traditions of cigarette and cannabis rolling papers while catering to the modern smoker. On this episode of the Green Entrepreneur podcast, he gives us a fascinating crash course on how rolling papers came to be, and offers his wisdom on how to grow a massive company with a philanthropic heart.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Podcast

Cannabis Is On The Ballot This November. What Can We Expect?

Podcast

Exclusive: Brett Favre Opens Up About His Opioid Addiction And Why He Loves CBD

Podcast

The Stanley Brothers Return To Their THC Roots