Everything You Need to Know About the Five New Cannabis Markets
Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, South Dakota, and Mississippi, we're talking about you.
This story originally appeared on MJBizDaily
The legalization ballot measures that voters approved on Election Day will open new cannabis markets in five U.S. states that have a combined population of about 21.2 million people.
While details of each framework still must be established, Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota all approved adult-use cannabis.
And voters in Mississippi and South Dakota OK’d medical marijuana programs.
Following is a look at some key economic and demographic data for each of the new markets.