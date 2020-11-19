Everything You Need to Know About the Five New Cannabis Markets

November 19, 2020 1 min read

This story originally appeared on MJBizDaily



The legalization ballot measures that voters approved on Election Day will open new cannabis markets in five U.S. states that have a combined population of about 21.2 million people.

While details of each framework still must be established, Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota all approved adult-use cannabis.

And voters in Mississippi and South Dakota OK’d medical marijuana programs.

Following is a look at some key economic and demographic data for each of the new markets.