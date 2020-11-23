7 Reasons to Integrate CBD into Your Fitness Routine

November 23, 2020 6 min read

Whether you’re a long-distance runner, a trekking enthusiast, or a gymnast, fitness is a crucial part of every human being. With the ongoing pandemic and closure of gyms, online workout sessions are the new normal. A person’s fitness goal can be anything from losing fat to gaining muscle to improving joint flexibility and endurance. Sticking to a fitness regimen is the hardest thing that can keep you lingered from achieving your fitness goal. This is why many fitness freaks look for natural supplements that can promote energy and alleviate pain to keep you motivated and consistent towards the fitness goal.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a component derived from the cannabis plant. It is non-psychoactive, meaning; it won’t give you a euphoria. This article will look into the seven unique ways CBD can help reach your fitness goal.

1. CBD ban boost energy

Exercising makes you feel strong and resilient. However, after a while, the repeating movements make your muscles feel weak and tired. This is called muscle fatigue, which reduces the muscle’s capability to perform over time. The most common symptoms of muscle fatigue are soreness, muscle cramps, and localized pain. CBD can be beneficial in relieving muscle fatigue and boosting energy. According to a 2017 report, CBD can influence mood-related neurochemical chemicals in the brain. It can help to fight a lack of stamina and increase strength. Purchase CBD vape juice that works from a trusted brand to ensure a higher CBD concentration and less THC.

2. CBD may promote healthy sleep

Adequate rest by sleeping is crucial for the healthy functioning of the body. Most people don’t realize that getting sufficient sleep can boost their fitness efforts. According to reports, when researchers put a group of fitness enthusiasts on a sleep schedule, they started losing weight from fat. It showed that people on a sleep-deprived diet lost less fat than their well-rested counterparts.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is an excellent plant component for healthy sleep. According to research, people who took CBD showed improvement in REM sleep behavior disorder (RBD). Pain is also a cause of disturbed sleep. Fitness enthusiasts often feel muscle soreness and pain in their joints due to their strenuous workouts. According to a 2018 review, consuming CBD can soothe pain, thus improving sleep. People who are deprived of sleep can take CBD vape juice for insomnia related issues which is an effective and trusted way to help you sleep better.

3. CBD may ease performance anxiety

Not every fitness enthusiast has to perform, but every sports personality goes through intense stress and anxiety before a performance. Performance anxiety is the fear that a person undergoes, affecting one’s ability to perform at their best. Athletes experience different kinds of stress, the most obvious one just before their big event. Stress occurs due to the stress hormone cortisol and adrenaline, which causes different reactions in the body. Some athletes can manage performance anxiety by following specific breathing exercises, but some can be severe and require medications.

CBD, the natural plant component, can help in alleviating anxiety. Our body produces a cannabinoid called anandamide, which is the reason behind euphoria after working out. Anandamide plays a vital role in our judgment of pain, appetite, and metabolism. Studies show that consuming CBD can slow down the enzyme that degrades anandamide production in the body. Secondly, CBD helps control and stabilize the cortisol levels promoting tissue building, maintaining blood pressure, and bone density. You can consume CBD in CBD gummies or CBD oil to give your best in the event.

4. CBD can reduce recovery times

Most athletes who go through intense workouts know the importance of getting enough rest post-workouts. The body repairs and rejuvenates itself throughout the exercise, but it can also impair the most uncompromising athletes. Inadequate recovery between exercises can give rise to overtraining syndrome, which is a condition that makes it difficult to recover. Building a healthy recovery time encourages the body to adapt to the regress training effects. It supports the body to restore strength and mend damaged tissues.

Cannabidiol plays a vital role in enhancing muscle recovery time by decreasing inflammation, which helps in the regeneration of damaged muscle fibers by boosting blood flow and oxygen to the cells. However, increased inflammation can decelerate the recovery process and begin collateral harm to the muscles and joints. A study reveals that using CBD can mitigate inflammation without compromising the recovery times.

5. CBD supports heart health

Good heart health is vital to support essential body functions and lead a long independent life. Regular exercises have positive benefits for the heart. Whether you are doing cardio, strength training, or aerobic exercises, the heart rate increases and can put additional stress on it, making it difficult to pump blood to the entire body. This is why taking supplements like cannabidiol can support the heart.

CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce the chances of heart diseases like high blood pressure and stroke. Furthermore, when the researchers injected the rats with CBD, they noticed a reduction in the rat’s blood pressure. Thus, CBD can be beneficial in protecting the heart in stressful situations.

6. CBD can reduce nausea

Many athletes feel nausea and other gastrointestinal issues, which can hinder their performance and other fitness activities. Consuming cannabidiol can interact with the endocannabinoid system that helps relieve stomach issues and nausea.

7. CBD can fix food cravings

One of the significant struggles that athletes and fitness enthusiasts face is following a healthy diet. The frequent cravings for sugary foods and binge eating can delay the process of reaching their fitness goals. It happens due to the overproduction of the ghrelin hormone. CBD can help reduce food cravings. It is an effective CB1 blocker that stops the overproduction of the ghrelin hormone.

Conclusion

CBD is a healthy supplement that one can easily include in their lifestyle. If you are using it for the first time, start with a smaller dose and see how it makes you feel. There are various ways of consuming CBD, either like CBD infused protein powder, CBD energy bars, and CBD-infused candies. Be sure to check with your health professional and nutritionist before trying on CBD.