Sales

People Consumed A Lot of Weed on Election Night

I Heart Jane, a cannabis e-commerce platform, saw a 60 percent increase in sales.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
People Consumed A Lot of Weed on Election Night
Image credit: SDI Productions | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
home
3 min read

No matter how you voted in November 2020, the process was pretty stressful. How else to explain the sharp increase in marijuana sales on election day and beyond?

On November 3, I Heart Jane, a cannabis e-commerce platform that has partnered with over 1600 dispensaries in 32 states, saw 60 percent higher online sales per store. 

 “In uncertain times, it's no surprise that people turn to cannabis to reduce anxiety and help them relax," says I Heart Jane CEO Socrates Rosenfeld.

This graph shows the sales breakdown hour-by-hour compared to the average Tuesday.

 

And the buying spree didn't stop on election night. On Wednesday, November 4, I Heart Jane saw 46 percent higher sales than the average of Wednesday. The next day—Thursday, November 5—saw sales increase by 37 percent.

Eaze, a California-based cannabis delivery service, reported a 17 percent increase in orders throughout California during election day compared with the same day a week earlier. 

Coco Meers, co-founder and chief executive of Equilibria, a CBD company, told The New York Times that the election "has led to extraordinary demand of cannabis.” Equilibria's sales this month have increased over 40 percent from previous months.

Whether the surge in sales was fueled by anxiety, celebration, or a mixture of both, is too close to call.

Top-performing categories

According to Headset, a cannabis data and analytics firm, the top-performing categories on election day were Tincture & Sublinguals (+13.5%), Beverages (+12.3%), Capsules (+8.9%), and Edibles (+8.1%). One could speculate that Tincture and Capsule sales were up due to people using these products for sleep or stress relief, whereas Beverages and Edibles may be good options for an election results watch party. 

Stocks also up

Consumers weren't the only people bullish on weed. Investors have also been exuberant about the cannabis market over the past week. Responding to the positive outcome for cannabis in the election, in which 5 states legalized cannabis in either medical or recreational use, Aurora Cannabis jumped 20 percent, Canopy Growth surged 10 percent. Tilray was also up 10 percent. 

Related: Big Wins For Weed In The 2020 Election

The good news on Election Day means that legal marijuana sales will reach one-third of Americans.

"The results of the ballot initiatives clearly showcase that support for adult-use marijuana legalization extends across geographic and party lines and is supported by a majority of Americans. Legal marijuana is becoming the American norm," said Canopy CEO David Klein on a conference call with analysts. "This will likely increase pressure on Congress to pass major federal marijuana reform in the very near future."

 

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Sales

U.S. Retail Cannabis Sales On Pace To Rise 40 Percent, Eclipsing $15 Billion In 2020

Sales

Cannabis Sales Continue to Soar Through The Pandemic

Sales

Marijuana Industry Soars In Midwest, Even As Pandemic Lockdown Continues