Finding The Secret Behind Choosing The Best Weed Strain For You

November 27, 2020 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Green Market Report



Cannabis has different strains. Picking the right one is crucial for one to get the feeling that they are looking for. One can choose to go with those that contain THC or the ones that do not have this component such as CBD oil. Important to note is that cannabis is not legal in most states, and one must bear this in mind before trying to buy any weed product. For countries where the use of cannabis is permissible, it is best to buy from authorized dealers to make sure that the weed bought is good quality and free of harmful substances. Back street dealers tend to lace their product with other substances that can alter the normal functioning of the body.

Medicinal marijuana does not contain THC in most cases if not all, since the feeling of highness may augment certain symptoms. Those using for leisure need to know how to pick the best brands. Below we discuss how to choose the best cannabis strain.

RELATED: The Best Weed Strains For All Those Binge-Watching Nights

Know the options available

The three significant strains of marijuana are Indica, Sativa, and hybrid. Hybrid is a combination of the two major strains. Sativa and Indica. It elicits mixed reactions for the body and mind since the two mixed to form the blend affect the user differently. Sativa strains have an energizing effect on the user, influencing them to be active and take part in different activities. Indica, on the other hand, is more relaxing and after using any of the strains in this family, the user tends to be laid back with a deep sense of relaxation. The choice between the two depends on personal preference and the feeling that one is looking for.

RELATED: The 9 Best Weed Strains For Anxiety

Get to know the strains

After knowing the significant types available, one ought to dive deep to understand the strains and the category they fall into. The purpose of the cannabis will help one decide on the strain to buy as they are knowledgeable about how they work. Availability of the strain in one’s locality is among the many factors that one should review when researching This is to ensure that the product they pick is readily available. They do not have to ship from another region as this will increase the cost of getting cannabis.

RELATED: 7 Relaxing Cannabis Strains For Stress Management

Identify the smell

Each of the products that are available in the market has a distinct smell. Some have sweet and fruity notes, while others have an earthy smell. Other strains have a skunky smell that hangs around and makes it easier for others to tell that one is using cannabis. Choosing the smell is dependent on individual tastes. Knowing the smell of the product you want to buy is essential as it will affect usage among other factors.

Although the research is important, one should not rely on the information they get only. When buying from a brick and mortar store, a visit to the premises will help one make the perfect pick. Examining the product and asking the store attendants about the products they have will help one make an informed choice.