Paging Dr. Greenthumb: Rapper B-Real Expands His Weed Empire

On the Green Entrepreneur podcast, rapper and weed entrepreneur B-Real talks about how he built an insane-in-the-brain brand out of a rap persona.
Image credit: Insane Clothing

Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
1 min read

Legendary hip hop artist B-Real is best known for being the lead rapper in Cypress Hill, but he’s also built a widely successful business in cannabis. B has a line of cannabis dispensaries and products called Dr. Greenthumb’s, as well as a media empire that includes a podcast, a live streaming site called Breal. tv, a new group called Prophets of Rage along with Chuck D and former members of Rage Against the Machine, and a TV show on Vice called “Bong Appetit.” On this week's episode of the Green Entrepreneur podcast, B-Real talks about the secret behind his success.

 

