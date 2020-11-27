Paging Dr. Greenthumb: Rapper B-Real Expands His Weed Empire
On the Green Entrepreneur podcast, rapper and weed entrepreneur B-Real talks about how he built an insane-in-the-brain brand out of a rap persona.
1 min read
Legendary hip hop artist B-Real is best known for being the lead rapper in Cypress Hill, but he’s also built a widely successful business in cannabis. B has a line of cannabis dispensaries and products called Dr. Greenthumb’s, as well as a media empire that includes a podcast, a live streaming site called Breal. tv, a new group called Prophets of Rage along with Chuck D and former members of Rage Against the Machine, and a TV show on Vice called “Bong Appetit.” On this week's episode of the Green Entrepreneur podcast, B-Real talks about the secret behind his success.