Mike Tyson Smoked Weed Before and After His Latest Fight with Roy Jones Jr.

Who says boxing and bongs don't mix? Right before boxing great Mike Tyson got in the ring with Roy Jones Jr last weekend for a pay-for-view bout at The Staples Center in Los Angeles, he admits to lighting up a joint.

Iron Mike, now 54, appeared at a post-fight press conference after the eight-round exhibition. Asked if he smoked marijuana to prepare for his fight with Jones Jr. he answered emphatically: "Absolutely, yes."

Tyson and Jones fought to a draw in an eight-round exhibition match as scored by three former WBC champions.

After the fight, his first in 15 years, Tyson smoked another joint.

"Listen, I can’t stop smoking," he said. "I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke, I’m sorry. I’m a smoker. … I smoke every day. I never stopped smoking. Tyson added: "It’s just who I am. It has no effect on me from a negative standpoint. It’s just what I do and how I am and how I’m going to die. There’s no explanation. "There's no beginning; there's no end."

If Tysons' admission seemed to shock some in the media, they haven't paid much attention to his activities over the past few years. Tyson has been selling weed since 2016 through the Tyson Holistic brand. Tyson has also been planning to open up "Tyson Ranch" in California City, which will have 20 acres of farming for professional marijuana growers, a theater, a supply store, a campground, and a factory for edibles.

Helped by psychedelics

Tyson isn't only singing marijuana's praises. He also credits psychedelics for getting him back in the ring in the first place. In an interview with USA Today, Tyson said that during a session with toad venom (or 5-MeO-DMT) he had the realization that he needed to return to fighting.

“I took the medicine, and the medicine told me to get into shape,’’ Tyson said. “It really blew my mind. It told me to come back and start getting in shape.’’