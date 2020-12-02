What To Look For When Searching For High-Quality CBD Hemp Oil

December 2, 2020 3 min read

Not all CBD products are the same.

They all contain different amounts of CBD and offer varied therapeutic effects.

So, when shopping around for CBD hemp oil, be sure to check its strength and quality levels.

Make sure that the product you choose is safe, efficient, and reliable.

Also, learn about the difference between hemp and CBD.

Here are simple guidelines to help you make an informed buying decision:

Check Its Color

Did you know that CBD hemp oil comes with varying levels of strength and quality?

Well, now you know.

Essentially, there are three common types of CBD oil- raw, decarboxylated, and filtered.

Raw CBD hemp oil is generally black or dark green in color.

And this is mainly because once it’s extracted from the hemp plant, no further purification processes are done.

So, your oil will comprise of terpenes, chlorophyll, as well as, other constituents.

Decarboxylated CBD oils, on the other hand, undergo the decarboxylation process.

The raw material typically contains both THC and CBD as acidic molecules.

But the decarboxylation process removes the acidity, which in turn improves the product’s bioavailability.

Most people consume filtered CBD oil.

It features a light golden color and often undergoes decarboxylation and filtration.

This removes all the parts that were leftover from the previous extraction process.

In other words, high-grade CBD hemp oil tastes exactly like brandy or vodka.

Check Its Source

Most high-grade CBD hemp products come from Colorado and Denmark.

However, there are other locations that grow high-quality hemp- the Netherlands, Kentucky, as well as, Germany.

When shopping around for CBD hemp oil, be sure to check where the plants were grown and the species of the cannabis.

Remember, the soil and climate in which the plants grow can affect the quality of the hemp oil.

Being a ‘hyperaccumulator’, cannabis easily absorbs the contaminants that it grows with.

So, be sure to make the right choices.

Otherwise, you might end up consuming toxic substances.

European hemp farms are popularly known for having the strictest agricultural laws in the world.

All their hemp adheres to high-quality standards.

Look at the THC Content

CBD oil shouldn’t contain more than 0.3% THC.

Otherwise, it won’t be legal to sell as a food supplement.

Industrial hemp generally contains small amounts of this substance.

On the other hand, CBD is non-toxic and offers powerful therapeutic properties, without making you feel ‘high’.

But the problem is that most manufacturers don’t provide correct information about the constituents of their CBD hemp oil.

So, don’t rush into purchasing the first CBD-based product you come across.

Final Thoughts

Don’t risk purchasing CBD oil that doesn’t clearly display its contents.

A good product is one that comes with a full list of its ingredients, particularly the THC plus CBD content.

It’s also important to check the color of the CBD hemp oil and where it was sourced from.

Once you’ve done all these details, you can rest assured that you’re going to find high-quality CBD oil that’ll effectively relieve your symptoms.