Will.i.am Shows Love for the CBD Business

Where is the love? For will.i.am, it's with cannabis.

Sanity Group, the creator of German CBD brand VAAY, announced that they just raised $4.8 million from a host of celebrity investors, including Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.i.am, Who's the Boss? actress Alyssa Milano, and Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun.

“I am a big fan of innovative health companies, especially after seeing the growing research that is done around the hemp plant," says will.i.am. "The Sanity Group team has found the right approach and have created high-quality products to help people."

Sanity Group has two business units, Vayamed, a medical cannabis company, and Sanity Care, a consumer goods business unit representing wellbeing brand VAAY and CBD-cosmetics brand “This Place.”

"Support for our brand from celebrities such as Will.i.am is a sure-fire catalyst for growth," says Fabian Friede, co-CEO Sanity Group. "We are very excited to have investors who don’t just bring funding; they bring a passion for the brand that is infectious.”