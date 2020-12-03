You Can't Smoke Cigarettes in Your San Francisco Apartment Anymore, but You Can Smoke Weed

December 3, 2020 2 min read

The Marlboro Man is no longer welcome in San Francisco apartments, but the Marijuana Man can stick around. That's the verdict of the SF Board of Supervisors, which voted 10-1 to approve an ordinance that bans tobacco smoking inside buildings with three or more units. San Francisco is the largest of 63 California cities and counties with a tobacco-in-apartments ban.

Related: 5 Inspiring Ways Cannabis Companies Are Helping During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Cannabis advocates step in

The board was also set to ban marijuana smoking in apartments. But they caught fire from The San Francisco Cannabis Oversight Committee, which sent a five-page letter saying that pot should be excluded from the ordinance. The cannabis advocates argued that the law would remove their only legal place to smoke. You see, it’s illegal under California law to smoke cannabis in public places, so if you also can't smoke it in private, where are you supposed to go? The moon?

Thankfully, the board listened to their concerns and amended the original proposal to exclude cannabis smoking.

“Unlike tobacco smokers who could still leave their apartments to step out to the curb or smoke in other permitted outdoor smoking areas, cannabis users would have no such legal alternatives,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman in USA Today.

Financial penalty

What happens if you're caught smoking a cigarette in your apartment? You could be fined $1,000 a day. But a violation doesn't mean that you can be evicted, according to the legislation.

The smoking ban is not official yet. It must pass a second vote of the board next week and then the mayor has to sign it. But for now, marijauana smokers in the Bay Area are exhaling a sigh of relief and inhaling a hit of Indica.