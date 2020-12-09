CBD-Infused Smoothies Offer a Cool Recovery for Athletes

December 9, 2020 7 min read

Ever heard about the wonderful benefits of incorporating CBD-infused milkshakes into post-training routine? Well, there are claims, indeed, that adding CBD to post-workout routine can help support better recovery. And with the legalization of cannabis, more and more athletes are looking into adding CBD on their post-workout meals.

CBD oil and CBD-infused products, from ointments to protein powders, are steadily becoming on-demand. And this may have sparked your curiosity to look further into this hype. Without a doubt, scientific research and numerous anecdotal evidence suggest that CBD, although not a cure-all, has numerous beneficial effects.

Now, if you’re looking for a somehow definitive guide about CBD and how it can benefit you as an athlete—then keep reading. In this article, we’ll discuss this compound, its effects and possible health benefits, and how drinking CBD-infused milkshakes and using cannabis products can help athletes. Plus, we will also provide you some of the tastiest and healthiest milkshakes recipes.

First, let’s talk about CBD.

WHAT IS CBD?

Cannabidiol or CBD is a chemical compound (cannabinoid) found in cannabis and is widely used for its medicinal benefits. It is usually derived from the hemp plant—a cannabis strain.

CBD, just like other cannabinoids, interacts with our endocannabinoid system by effectively boosting it. This system’s biological functions include the regulation of our appetite, inflammation, motor control, mood, memory, temperature, immune function, sleep, pain and pleasure response. When CBD enters the body, it helps the endocannabinoid system to treat multiple imbalances at once.

CBD then has been proven to be helpful for patients suffering from chronic pain like, among others—arthritis, epilepsy, nausea. However, unlike THC which is a psychoactive compound, CBD will not make you high. This is one of the reasons why CBD medications and CBD-infused recreational products with low-THC content have been legalized for most states.

CBD can significantly reduce inflammation in the body, making it ideal for athletes to alleviate pain symptoms. Though, there’s more to it than just as a pain-reliever and anti-inflammatory.

BENEFITS OF CBD INFUSED MILKSHAKES

To be the best athlete you can be, require round-the-clock discipline. Proper training and regular practice will help you stay competitive. However, it also requires discipline in the way that you eat, what you eat, staying hydrated, getting proper sleep and rest.

When you train hard, your body will demand a proper meal to hasten recovery. So it’s no wonder why many athletes and coaches incorporate drinking protein shakes to not only enhance performance but also fasten muscle recovery. If you haven’t included drinking CBD-infused milkshake into your post-training meals, then consider the following benefits.

1) SUPPORTS BETTER AND FASTER MUSCLE RECOVERY

Research and anecdotal evidence show that CBD has significant potential benefits to hasten recovery and boost athletic performance. Drinking a CBD-infused shake supplies your body with the necessary fuel and nutrients for it to recover faster from a regular strenuous training session. This is since, in every training, your body undergoes the regular process of repairing muscle tissues and rebuilding its glycogen stores.

CBD-infused protein powder, or adding CBD oil into your post-workout drink is so good for you as it’s both tasty and beneficial for you without getting you down with a euphoric high.

2) ANTI-INFLAMMATORY AND PAIN-RELIEVING BENEFITS

Athletes suffering from pain due to injury or inflammation finds it hard to stay competitive. Due to this, many subject themselves to possible health risks like gastrointestinal and cardiovascular side effects due to the constant use (and possible abuse) of over-the-counter medications. Not only that, these drugs have the potential to addictive too.

On the other hand, the use of CBD can be as effective without being addicting. As a natural anti-inflammatory and analgesic, CBD can reduce pain and inflammation due to muscle tears. Moreover, studies even reveal that it can be a safer yet more effective alternative to NSAIDs and opioids medication, which are the usual drugs used for pain management.

3) IT HELPS REDUCE ANXIETY AND STRESS

Athleticism also requires a sound mind. It’s not unusual for athletes to suffer from stress and anxiety disorders since they are in constant pressure and fatigue. Drinking CBD-infused milkshake can help alleviate such disorders or imbalance so that athletes can better focus.

CBD can help calm your nerves thereby helping you to stay alert and focus.

4) IT PROMOTES BETTER SLEEP

Anxiety, stress, and chronic pain are the leading causes of inability to sleep or stay asleep. For athletes, getting enough sleep is crucial to perform well and stay healthy. Sleep deprivation increases the risk of injury, absent-mindedness, and even increased irritation and mood swings.

Consuming CBD-infused products can help your body to relax, lessen anxiety symptoms, and helps you fall asleep easier.

CBD-INFUSED MILKSHAKES

Are you now convinced to try incorporating CBD-infused milkshakes to your post-training meals? Well, the following recipes are some of the most well-loved and tastiest treats you can make for yourself!

You are open to add or lessen the number of ingredients, or the CBD dosage according to your preference. Also, CBD-infused powder effects are fast-acting, but if you want to use other products like CBD oil and tinctures—it’s purely up to you.

CBD INFUSED GREEN MILKSHAKE RECIPE

This milkshake recipe is an ultimate recovery drink. It’s packed with healthy fats from avocado, as well as potent antioxidants from kale and spinach. Below is all you will need:

INGREDIENTS

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

1-3 scoops of CBD-infused protein powder

1/4 cup avocado

1/4 cup fresh organic kale

1/4 cup fresh organic spinach

1/2 cup fresh milk

Whipped cream and chocolate syrup to garnish

Instructions

1) In the blender, add the vanilla ice cream, fresh milk, CBD-infused protein powder and blend until the consistency is smooth.

2) Pour the shake into your glass, top it with whipped cream and drizzle some chocolate syrup.

CBD INFUSED BANANA MILKSHAKE RECIPE

Bananas are such a versatile fruit as it complements almost any ingredients. However, berries and bananas are a match made in heaven—making it a very popular combination. In this recipe, we’ll use strawberries, but you can add other favorite berries too. This tasty milkshake will definitely hasten your muscle recovery.

INGREDIENTS

1 banana, peeled

1/4 cup frozen strawberries

1 cup CBD-infused milk

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp honey

2-3 ice cubes

a few slices of strawberries and bananas to garnish

Instructions

1) Purée the banana and strawberries together with the CBD-infused milk, honey, and ice cubes in a blender until smooth.

2) Pour the milkshake into a tall glass and garnish with some slices of strawberries and bananas.

CBD INFUSED ORANGE MILKSHAKE RECIPE

Tired of the usual milkshake flavors? Then try this recipe that’s orangey yet still creamy!

INGREDIENTS

1 medium-sized navel orange, peeled

2 tbsp of hemp seeds

1/4 cup frozen banana

1/2 cup of vanilla almond milk

1 tsp vanilla

1/4 cup of all-purpose cream

1-2 tsp of honey to taste

Instructions:

1) Place all ingredients in the blender and blend until a smooth consistency is achieved.

There are countless CBD-infused milkshakes recipes and you are free to be creative. A word of caution though, if you are new to this, start with a low dose. Also, see what works for you and avoid ingredients that you are allergic to or that aggravate your health.

You can blend CBD oil and other CBD-infused products with other powerhouse ingredients as well. Below are some of the most beneficial and delicious foods you can add.

● Flaxseeds and Chia seeds – are great sources of plant-based Omega-3

● Honey – has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidants

● Ground cinnamon – has anti-inflammatory properties

● Cacao nibs – has heart health benefits, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidan