The Secret To Waking And Baking Successfully

“Wake and bake” is one of those expressions that will never go out of style. While not every cannabis consumer actively practices it, we all know what it means, whether we smoke marijuana or not.

Wake and bake is a practice that a lot of people believe in. Who doesn’t like a toke first thing in the morning? Incorporating marijuana early in your routine can add a shimmer to your day, making its challenges more manageable. In a way, it’s kind of like coffee, but stronger.

Like most things cannabis, wake and bake depends on the user. There’s no science behind it, but cannabis users believe that the plant produces a much stronger buzz when enjoyed in the morning, perhaps because the body isn’t fully awake and your brain can process things more intensely.

While there are people out there who can do just abut everything after smoking weed, whether attending work meetings or having a vigorous workout, for those who are curious and have not yet practiced it, the best way to approach wake and bake would be to do it on a lazy Saturday or Sunday. Here are a few tips on how to wake and bake successfully.

Plan Ahead

Before getting an early high, be sure to stock your pantry and fridge with all the snacks you want. Make sure your schedule is clear, and prepare a relaxing playlist or choose a movie to watch so you can focus on relaxing when you wake up.

Pace Yourself

If you’ve never smoked in the morning before, pace yourself. While there won’t be much difference when compared to smoking at night, if you smoke too much you might end up sleeping all day, which might not be in your plans. Still, not such a bad way to spend a day off.

Have A Good Breakfast

One of the great things about smoking marijuana is eating, so order in something you love or prepare a filling breakfast. Try to eat soon after the first hit, that way you keep your body energized and your mood lifted.

Stay Hydrated

Dry eyes and dry mouth are not the most comfortable, especially when you’re experiencing them in the morning. Remember to drink water throughout the day, before and after your session. Aside from being a great habit, drinking water regularly will keep your body hydrated and will also make you feel less groggy once the THC leaves your body.