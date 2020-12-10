New Study Finds CBD Skin Cream Mitigates Chronic Back Pain

December 10, 2020 3 min read

Chronic back pain is a major issue around the globe.

In fact, lower back pain is the leading cause of disability on the planet.

The condition affects people from all backgrounds and socio-economic statuses, although low and middle-income populations have seen a greater uptick in diagnosis compared to upper-income global populations in recent years.

Back pain can come in many forms and levels of severity, from a nagging pain that makes routine life actions tougher, all the way up to complete debilitation.

If you have suffered from chronic back pain at any point in your life, then you know how painful it can be.

Fortunately for patients that suffer from the condition, the results of a recent study indicate that cannabis topicals might be able to help.

CBD Cream and Chronic Back Pain

A team of investigators from multiple universities in the United States recently examined data involving patients that suffer from chronic back pain in order to see if cannabis helped treat their symptoms.

The study was conducted in the United States, however, the results are applicable worldwide since chronic back pain is common around the world.

The researchers specifically looked at whether or not topical rub containing CBD was effective at treating chronic back pain.

“CBD appears to have antinociceptive and anti-inflammatory effects on opioid-naive patients with neuro-pathic and radicular pain,” researchers stated.

“Hemp-derived CBD in a transdermal cream provided significant symptom and pain relief for the patients described in this case series. Based on these results, we believe further investigation is warranted to see if CBD-containing products should have a more prominent role in the treatment of acute and chronic pain,” the researchers concluded.

Cannabis Is A Safer Alternative

A very common treatment for chronic back pain is opioid-based prescription pharmaceutical drugs.

Opioids are commonly associated with extreme addiction, and considering how toxic opioid drugs are, that’s extremely dangerous.

Unlike opioids, which kills tens of thousands of people annually, cannabinoids have never killed anyone in recorded human history.

If you or someone you know suffers from chronic back pain, consider giving CBD topicals a try.

Make sure to check if the CBD topical has THC in it if you might be subjected to drug testing in the near future.