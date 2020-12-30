Why CBD and Turmeric May Help with Inflammation

December 30, 2020 3 min read

We all suffer from inflammation in one form or another, right? Inflammation is the culprit behind multiple ailments like arthritis, digestive disorders, diabetes, asthma, allergies, and overworked muscles, to name a few. Inflammation is our body's healing response to fight off injury, infection, or foreign intruders.

For centuries, turmeric and CBD have been touted as a natural solution to purge your body of inflammation and toxins. These two superpowers are now appearing as a team in capsules, oils, teas, drinks, and food.

But with all the fanfare over their health benefits, little has been mentioned about both CBD's and turmeric’s low absorbability problems when taken orally.

Adding piperine (pepper) to turmeric will increase the absorption rate by 2000 percent, but large amounts are needed to access enough curcumin (the main active ingredient) for beneficial results. When taken sublingually (under the tongue and held for at least a minute), CBD will enter the bloodstream quicker and increase potency.

Because of CBD's overwhelming popularity and potential to provide health and wellness benefits, those in biotechnology are searching for ways to make CBD (and turmeric) more bioavailable, and labs are refining methods to retrieve and preserve cannabinoids in the fragile extraction process.

How exactly do CBD and turmeric work in our body to fight inflammation?

The Endocannabinoid system

Understanding the body's endocannabinoid system is key to understanding how turmeric and CBD trigger its CB2 receptors to suppress inflammation.

The endocannabinoid system plays a vital role in regulating homeostasis in our bodies. Homeostasis is the chemical and biological balance that controls temperature, blood sugar levels, carbon dioxide, and organs like the liver, pancreas, skin, heart, eye structure, and lungs—all the places where inflammation can rear its ugly head.

Scientists discovered the human endocannabinoid system in the 1990s, and the relationship between cannabinoid receptors is now shining a light on CBD's and THC's biological effects. Scientists are at the beginning stages of knowing how CBD interacts with the cell signaling pathway in our body to affect our brain, central nervous system, immune system, and organs.

So far, experts have identified two endocannabinoid receptors, CB1 & CB2. Depending on where they are in the body, the receptors are responsible for triggering a specific therapeutic effect when altered by any cannabinoid (CBD's & THC's). For example, CBD might target and change a CB1 receptor to stimulate a calming effect for someone suffering from anxiety.

CBD and curcumin (Turmeric) work by suppressing inflammatory responses in the body.

Pharmaceutical companies have used nanotechnology in recent years to solve drug bioavailability issues, and the cannabis industry is taking note. Nanoparticles have the ability to breakthrough biological barriers to reach the bloodstream and deliver effective treatment.

Some of the new biotechnologies emerging are water solubilized oil suspension, nano-emulsion, and liposomal encapsulation.

For example, at Jacks Swing Oil, we use a patented technology that ionizes oil-based ingredients like CBD and converts it into SALT to dissolve in water easily (the body is 80% water). The CBD concentrate is put through an electrically charged ionization process where the molecules are split to make CBD water-soluble and provide rapid absorption into the bloodstream.

As CBD science matures, we will discover other benefits of the entourage effect- the combined efforts of cannabinoids, terpenoids, flavonoids, and other compounds like turmeric.

For now, we have CBD and turmeric taking up the fight against inflammation.