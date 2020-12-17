Amazing CBD Benefits For Seniors Worth Knowing About

December 17, 2020 5 min read

This story originally appeared on MARY



The CBD industry is one of the rapidly growing ones because of the legalization of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes. One of the reasons for this is the ability of CBD in treating various physical and psychological conditions. According to multiple studies, CBD helps in treating more than fifty health conditions. CBD has several benefits and is suitable for people of all ages. However, let’s discuss the benefits of CBD and its impact on seniors in this article.

What Is CBD?

To understand the benefits, and the impact of CBD, on the human brain, it is vital to know about CBD in detail. CBD (cannabidiol) is one of the many compounds present in cannabis. CBD (cannabidiol), and THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), are the most studied compounds present in cannabis. THC is a psychoactive compound responsible for mind-altering effects, while CBD is non-psychoactive. It interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) of the brain. That explains why people feel relaxed and stress-free after inhaling or ingesting cannabis.

Many manufacturers have started extracting the non-psychoactive cannabinoid CBD and sell it in various forms. From CBD edibles to oils, there are a plethora of CBD products available in the market.

CBD Can Alleviate Pain

Pain and inflammation are one of the common health problems that seniors face. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, almost fifty percent of the senior population in the United States of America suffers from arthritis. CBD’s ability to reduce inflammation and alleviate pain by interacting with the receptors responsible for pain can help seniors with arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and joint pain. The best part about using CBD as a pain killer is that it has little to no side effects.

CBD May Improve Overall Heart Health

Heart diseases are one of the most common health conditions prevailing in seniors. They are also the primary reason for death among the senior population, reveals a study performed by the American College of Cardiology. High blood pressure and cardiac inflammations lead to severe heart diseases.

CBD can lower blood pressure and reduce cardiac inflammation as well. The strong anti-oxidative properties of CBD may also prevent cell death, causing less cardiac inflammations. So, by controlling the two primary causes of heart disease, high blood pressure, and cardiac inflammations, CBD may improve the heart’s overall well-being.

CBD Can Promote Better Bone Health

Our bones become fragile and weak as we age due to a condition called osteoporosis. The process in which bones get affected and their vital nutrients is known as osteoporosis, making them weak. Therefore, bones become more vulnerable to breaking. That is the reason why seniors experience severe pain and even fractures when injured physically. Research says that CBD can not only help in boosting the process of cell repair and reduce inflammation but may also strengthen bones and speed up the healing process in case of fractures.

CBD Can Increase Sleep Quality

Insomnia is a common problem that people of all ages experience. However, it is more common among seniors. Many factors contribute to insomnia in seniors, such as health conditions, synthetic medication, changes in sleeping patterns, etc. And in most cases, people prefer prescription medication to overcome this problem. It may help them for time-being, but causes other complications and side effects in the long run. CBD can alleviate the factors causing insomnia, such as anxiety, stress, pain, etc., making the person calm and better.

CBD Can Alleviate Neurodegenerative Disease

Age-related neurodegenerative diseases also cause concern among seniors. CBD is a cannabinoid that can interact with several endocannabinoids present in the central nervous system. So experts believe that it may successfully treat neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis, Glaucoma, and Alzheimer’s. For instance, glaucoma is a neurodegenerative disease that hinders eyesight individuals. The increase of intraocular pressure (IOP) in the eye is the primary cause of glaucoma. CBD can reduce the IoP by at least 25%, which reduces the risk of glaucoma. CBD may improve the mood.

We experience mood swings irrespective of age. However, the chances of those mood swings intensifying in old age are high. That could be due to the loss of a loved one, health conditions, disabilities, etc. When left unattended, mood swings trigger several psychological problems that may become severe along with time. CBD can interact with the receptors responsible for mood regulation, such as Adenosine and Serotonin receptors. By reducing stress and calming the mind, CBD may positively impact the overall mood. When in a positive mood, the chances of feeling isolated, ignored, and lonely among seniors decreases.

It's The Best Alternative To Synthetic Meds

The primary instinct to any health condition is taking prescription medication. Doing so may alleviate health conditions for a while but will harm the body in the long run. Some synthetic medicines cause tissue and organ damage, etc. Moreover, with a long list of prescription medicines, seniors become dependent on them for all health conditions. Therefore, CBD can reduce dependency on synthetic medication by treating various physical and psychological problems. Besides, CBD is a natural compound.

Final Thoughts

CBD has strong anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation and pain among people of all ages. It may also help in treating various psychological health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and stress. However, it is better to consult a health professional before introducing CBD as a supplement in any senior’s life. Based on the doctor’s advice, you can choose CBD products for seniors from several manufacturers, both online and in stores.