Jay-Z Debuts His New Weed Brand Mongram

This story originally appeared on Weedmaps



MONOGRAM, Jay-Z's much-hyped weed brand, finally makes its debut after a buzzy introduction back in October.

Back in October, not much was known about the brand, other than it was the brainchild of Jay-Z and Caliva, one of the largest cannabis brands in California, and that it had a mysterious, vibey website with Fela Kuti, Bob Marley and the Wailers, and OutKast snippets playing as "Sounds from the Grow Room."

Related: Jay-Z's New Marijuana Brand Is Latest Example Of A-List Celebs Getting Into The Weed Game

Today, MONOGRAM announced that after 18 months selecting and cultivating strains, “MONOGRAM is finally ready to introduce its core collection of products to the world,” according to a press release.

MONOGRAM's products are placed in three categories: Light, medium, and heavy. And rather than the traditional strain names we're all used to (Blue Dream, OG Kush, Pineapple Express, etc etc), MONOGRAM's newly introduced strains are numbered: No. 88, No. 96, No. 70, and No. 01.

THE OG HANDROLL : A premium cigar (read: blunt) rolled with flower to burn slowly and evenly for multiple sessions.

: A premium cigar (read: blunt) rolled with flower to burn slowly and evenly for multiple sessions. LOOSIES PREROLL PACK : A pack of four prerolls with .4 grams of top-shelf flower.

: A pack of four prerolls with .4 grams of top-shelf flower. FLOWER: Small batch grown flower, available in 2 gram and 4-gram jars.

"Cannabis has been around for thousands of years, yet it is still an industry whose legacy of skilled craftmanship is often overlooked," JAY-Z said in the press release. "I created MONOGRAM to give cannabis the respect it deserves by showcasing the tremendous hard work, time and care that go into crafting a superior smoke. MONOGRAM products are next level when it comes to quality and consistency and we're just getting started."

JAY-Z has been a longtime proponent of ending the War on Drugs, culminating with a collaboration with the Drug Policy Alliance for a New York Times opinion piece in 2016.