Legal Issues

NBA's Paul Pierce Is Being Sued by His Grower

In the suit, grow house builder Kenneth Johnson claims Pierce refused to pay him his promised $10,000 monthly rate.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
NBA's Paul Pierce Is Being Sued by His Grower
Image credit: Desiree Navarro | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
home
2 min read

TMZ reports that a former grower is suing NBA legend Paul Pierce for stiffing him on money owed. 

In the suit, master grower Kenneth Johnson claims that back in 2016, Pierce hired him to "design and develop a warehouse to cultivate cannabis from inception to completion." Johnson says that Pierce agreed to give him $10,000 a month for the job, but Pierce cut his rate to $4,000, saying he couldn't pay the full rate until after the product was sold. In Nov. 2019, Johnson left the company, claiming Pierce owed him more than $42k in back pay. 

Pierce runs a CBD company.

Pierce, one of the most celebrated Boston Celtics ever, is a high-profile part of a growing number of former professional athletes who have entered the cannabis industry after their athletic careers. He is the co-founder and CEO of The Truth CBD Remedies and the Vesper One vape. In an interview with Green Entrepreneur last year, Pierce described how CBD helped him cope with PTSD and depression that ensued after he was stabbed 12 times, leaving a nightclub. 

According to legend, Pierce got his nickname "The Truth" after a game in which he scored 42 points. Shaquille O’Neal, who played for the opposing team the Lakers at the time, told a Boston Herald reporter after the game: “Paul Pierce is the motherf***ing truth." The name stuck.

Related: How CBD Helped Paul Pierce Cope With PTSD and Depression

So far, there's no word from The Truth on the truth of Johnson's lawsuit.  

 

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Legal Issues

Marijuana Legalization Does Not Lead To More Teens Smoking Pot, Studies Find

Legal Issues

What You Need To Know About Changes To California's Prop 65

Legal Issues

Justice For All? How COVID-19 Is Affecting Litigation in the Cannabis Industry