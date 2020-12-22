3 Cannabis Cocktails to Try for the Holidays

December 22, 2020 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Cannabis & Tech Today



There are many reasons to include a cannabis-inspired cocktail at your holiday mixer this year.

Whether it’s an intimate gathering or virtual happy-hour, cannabis cocktails are becoming increasingly popular.

And luckily, the best place to start experimenting with cannabis-infused cocktails is right in your own home.

RELATED: Cannabis-Infused Beverages Will Be Big Business In 2021

Here are three easy cannabis infused cocktails that you can make at home, specially crafted by Chief Innovation Officer Austin Stevenson of Vertosa, a premier cannabis and hemp technology company.

Vertosa infuses dozens of beverages, topicals, and other brands’ products with THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids.

Jazzed & Infused

Ingredients:

1 oz CALIVA’s Soul Grind Cold Brew (2 mg CBD)

1.5 oz Frapin 1270 (Cognac)

.5 oz Grand Marnier

.5 oz Amaro

.5 oz Demerara Syrup

Ruby Red Sparkling Holiday (NON-ALCOHOLIC)

Ingredients:

7.5 OZ CANN LITE Grapefruit Rosemary (2 mg THC, 4mg CBD)

1 fl oz Lime Juice

1 tsp Agave Sweetener (or simple syrup)

Garnish & Rim:

Granulated Sugar

Rosemary Sprigs

Red Grapefruit Slices

INFUSED Elderflower Lemon Spritzer

Ingredients:

8 oz of PBR Original Lemon Cannabis Infused Seltzer (3.3 mg THC)

1 oz St. Germain LIquer

0.5 oz LEMON JUICE

Fresh Mint

LEMON PEEL

Chief Innovation Officer Austin Stevenson has several years of experience in a range of cannabis industries.

After serving as Vertosa’s VP of Product & Innovation, Stevenson now drives new product innovation and development.

RELATED: Are Weed-Infused Drinks The Future?

Vertosa creates industry-leading active ingredients for infused product makers and recently announced strategic partnerships with key players in the supply chain to further advance the development of infused products.

Partnerships included leaders in terpene technology, custom flavor development, cannabis research, manufacturing, design, and more.