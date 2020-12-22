Cannabis

3 Cannabis Cocktails to Try for the Holidays

Get yourselves in the holiday spirit with a little extra help from your weed.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Cannabis Cocktails to Try for the Holidays
Image credit: Stefan Tomic | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Cannabis & Tech Today

There are many reasons to include a cannabis-inspired cocktail at your holiday mixer this year.

Whether it’s an intimate gathering or virtual happy-hour, cannabis cocktails are becoming increasingly popular.

And luckily, the best place to start experimenting with cannabis-infused cocktails is right in your own home.

RELATED: Cannabis-Infused Beverages Will Be Big Business In 2021

Here are three easy cannabis infused cocktails that you can make at home, specially crafted by Chief Innovation Officer Austin Stevenson of Vertosa, a premier cannabis and hemp technology company.

Vertosa infuses dozens of beverages, topicals, and other brands’ products with THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids.

Jazzed & Infused 

Ingredients:

Ruby Red Sparkling Holiday (NON-ALCOHOLIC)

Ingredients:

Garnish & Rim:

  • Granulated Sugar
  • Rosemary Sprigs
  • Red Grapefruit Slices

INFUSED Elderflower Lemon Spritzer

Ingredients:

Chief Innovation Officer Austin Stevenson has several years of experience in a range of cannabis industries.

After serving as Vertosa’s VP of Product & Innovation, Stevenson now drives new product innovation and development.

RELATED: Are Weed-Infused Drinks The Future?

Vertosa creates industry-leading active ingredients for infused product makers and recently announced strategic partnerships with key players in the supply chain to further advance the development of infused products.

Partnerships included leaders in terpene technology, custom flavor development, cannabis research, manufacturing, design, and more.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Cannabis

Cannabis Isn't Just an Industry. It's a Global Economy

Cannabis

Government Research Focuses On the Harms of Cannabis. Will This Change?

Cannabis

What To Do With All Your Stalks, Stems, And Leaves