7 Weed Strains That Taste like Berries

This story originally appeared on Weedmaps



When it comes to smoking weed, taste is the most important part of the experience. If your flower tastes like trash, or your dabs just taste like air, you won't even care about how the effects hit. Luckily, many different cannabis strains produce many different flavors, so there's always a right answer for you out there somewhere.

One of the many flavors that consumers enjoy is berry. There's a variety of strains with terpenes that smell and taste like blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and so on. As always, it's important to remember that weed makes everyone feel differently. These suggestions are based on personal experience, in conjunction with the most commonly reported data.

If you want to check out berry weed strains, here are a few usual suspects and their various highs.

Blueberry

Fresh out the gate, when you're talking weed that tastes like berries, you've got to name the old school classic Blueberry first. It was bred by DJ Short, so sometimes you'll see it labeled as DJ Short's Blueberry. The flower usually has an earthy, sweet berry smell reminiscent of a walk through the local Farmer's Market.

Most of the time, smoking Blueberry leaves people feelings stoned, sleepy, and couch-locked. It's one of those strains that you smell and immediately know it's about to send you to sleep. In addition to its well-known effects, DJ Short's Blueberry is also one of the parent strains of the legendary Blue Dream.

Goji OG

Goji berries taste sort of like sour cranberries and Goji OG is a cannabis strain that smells and tastes much the same. It was bred by crossing Snow Lotus and Nepal OG, the results are a sweet-tasting strain with potent effects, which are strong, but still manageable for the average consumer.

It tends to leave most people feeling happy and relaxed. Personally, smoking Goji OG has made me feel dumb stoned and spaced out, so I often skip over it because I like to smoke and be productive.

Berry White

Another strain coming from Blueberry lineage is Berry White. It's an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and White Widow whose flowers are absolutely coated in trichomes. It has a sweet and earthy taste of blueberries with a slightly spicy bite, and the effects often make people feel super high and sleepy.

With its potently relaxing effects, it's best to try this one after the day is over. Consuming Berry White during the day will probably leave your mind feeling too cloudy to get any real tasks done.

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough is one of my all-time favorite strains. The smell is always consistent, the taste is super satisfying, and the effects are perfect for when I need to get my day started off right.

Strawberry Cough is a sativa-dominant hybrid created from Haze and Strawberry Fields. The cross produces a densely-packed flower that is known for producing uplifting, calming effects that end in a clear-headed euphoria. In other words, if you're looking for a fruity strain that will put you in a good mood, this is the one to try.

Blackberry

By now, you may have seen that relaxed and sleepy are often-reported effects when it comes to weed strains that taste like berries. At the top of that sleepy totem should be Blackberry, the only strain that's guaranteed to put me down within a couple of tokes. Seriously, it's so potent that if you don't consume on a consistent basis, you might want to skip this one. It'll have novice consumers feeling all tingly, and possibly anxious.

Blackberry, also called Blackberry Kush, is a mysterious strain with unconfirmed genetics. Many breeders say it comes from a mix of Afghani, Mexican, and Vietnamese landraces. The flower is super dark in coloring, almost appearing black, and the smoke's flavor has an earthy, dank taste of blackberries and funk.

Most consumers report feeling happy, relaxed, and hungry after smoking this strain.

Runtz

Runtz OG is a strain that came from the Cookies camp, so people are always asking, “Man, is it even really fire?” The answer is yes, without a doubt. It looks good, tastes good, and the effects hit your mind and body with a long-lasting relaxation that'll leave you saying that Runtz is some straight gas.

Runtz came from crossing two crowd-favorites, Zkittlez and Gelato #33. It's a deep purple flower with dense nugs and a thick coat of trichomes. Crack the bag and your nose will be hit with a mix of sweet berry and gassy dank flavors that translate directly to the smoke flavor.

Most consumers report feeling relaxed and couch-locked after consuming this strain. If you find that you like Runtz OG, you might like the other popular phenotypes: White Runtz and Pink Runtz.

Marionberry Kush

Rounding out this list is Subcool's Marionberry Kush. The legendary breeder (RIP) created this strain by crossing Raspberry Kush and Space Queen. The result produces a flower with a complex mix of earthy, funky, sour, and fruity flavors.

The high can be potent, considering Marionberry Kush usually has a high THC percentage, however it is manageable for people who want to smoke something strong, but not feel too sleepy — it can put you to sleep when consumed in high doses, but chances are you'll just feel calm and happy.