8 Great Cannabis Gifts to Help Check Everyone Off Your List

Let’s be honest, 2020 sucked for everyone. Okay, everyone not named Bezos, Musk, or Zuckerberg. But when the going gets tough, the tough get… stoned?

Cannabis sales were up 38 percent from last year, as many of us have hunkered down at home with whatever helps us handle the stresses of the day: our favorite foods, TV shows we still haven’t binged, and yes, even our cannabis of choice. Well, we now have more options than ever, and with that in mind, here are some of my favorite stocking-stuffers to put 2020 behind us and hope for a better 2021.

For the Socially Conscious

Wyllow Flower

Once Pasadena’s Rose Queen, Camille Roistacher is a woman of color and the founder of Wyllow, an inclusive cannabis brand launching in partnership with Stiiizy in California. Wyllow is a part of The Floret Coalition, an anti-racist small business collective. They offer indoor-grown, premium exotic flower in strains like Mimosa, Gelato, and Lemon Kush Mints for the conscious cannabis connoisseur. I’ll smoke to that.

For The Health Conscious

Wana Edibles and Fast-Acting Gummies

With lung health on everyone’s minds nowadays, it’s no wonder that edibles and beverages are the choice of so many health-conscious cannaseurs. Wana Edibles come in flavors like Mango, Watermelon, Strawberry Lemonade, and Exotic Yuzu. They pack a 10 mg THC punch; their Fast-Acting Gummies can be found in Pina Colada, Strawberry Margarita, and Peach Bellini. While they offer a more moderate 5 mg of THC, they’re formulated to start working in just 5-15 minutes, which has me beat by at least an hour.

For the Sensualist

Bloomi Massage Oil

Rebecca Story, founder of intimate wellness company Bloomi, has launched a massage oil with a custom blend of botanical aphrodisiacs. Meaning it has all of the good stuff (organic, full-spectrum hemp extract, cannabis sativa extract, sunflower seed oil and tuberose) and none of the bad (vulvar allergens, glycerin, sulfates, alcohol, artificial dyes or fragrances). Designed for solo or partnered massages, it’ll definitely make winter just a little bit warmer.

For the Nose That Knows

Glass House Farms: Grower's Choice

Glass House Group is known for its eco-friendly, community-conscious cultivation, and Grower’s Choice is a limited-edition release of their ultra-high quality, California-sun-grown flower. Released only “when our technical skills and nature’s gifts come together to produce flower that ticks every box,” this latest batch includes GMO, Do-si-do, Flo White, and Papaya Punch. They say GMO pairs well with pizza and a pillow—and who are we to argue?

For the Overstressed Parent

Caliva Deli Nickels

While Caliva seemingly has something for everyone — including Jay-Z’s new Monogram line of premium cannabis — there may be nothing tastier than their Deli Nickels. These delicious gummies come in flavors like Citrus Spice, Passionfruit, and Sour Apple, and at 5 mg of THC per gummy, they’ll take the edge off while you’re keeping tabs on your kid’s zoom class or trying to assemble that piece of home gym equipment you bought in a fit of wild ambition.

For the Guitar Hero in All of Us

Mirayo by Santana

Is anyone surprised that Carlos Santana launched a line of premium cannabis? Wouldn’t it be weirder if he didn’t? He vouches for the plant's spiritual power at concerts, and now he's offering high-quality flower and pre-rolls called Radiance, Symmetry, Centered, and Essence. “Mirayo” is a combination of “my” and “ray” in Spanish, so do as Carlos says and discover your divine light.

For the Life of the Party

Crappy’s Feel Better Fitness Box

When you’ve been overserved and are feeling, well… crappy, Crappy’s has you covered with chewable tablets and topical balms formulated to relieve hangovers and muscle aches, boost energy and focus, or simply help you get some much-needed sleep. The tablets are Vegan, Gluten-Free and THC-Free, and the whole box will look spiffy as you blindly reach for it on your nightstand.

For the Sleep Deprived

Kikoko Night Cannabis Tincture

Lord knows we could all use a little more sleep in the stressful daze of the pandemic. This magic potion comes with just a touch of THC and melatonin to help ensure a full night’s rest. It's also one of the only tinctures with a high level of CBN. It tastes good, too. A drop under the tongue and light's out.