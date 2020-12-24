Beverage Businesses

Top 10 Cannabis Beverages on the Market Right Now

These refreshing and innovative new drinks are a taste of the future.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

2020 was truly a breakout year for cannabis beverages. According to a report recently published by Fortune Business Insights, the market is projected to reach over $8 billion by 2027. Here are some of the best-tasting, best-selling brands on the market. 

1. Cann

Billing itself as the world’s first low-dose cannabis beverage in a can(n). Cann tonics are comprised of just five natural ingredients (carbonated water, agave, juice, essential oils, and Californian cannabis extract). The beverage provides a lighter, less impactful, and more controlled approach to cannabis consumption (2mg THC & 4mg CBD). Over two hundred Californian dispensaries carry Cann products, including Eaze.com, MedMen, Apothecarium, and Sweet Flower.

2. Nectr

Nectr is a zero-calorie, zero sugar, vegan, uber-refreshing sparkling water that’s for day or night. And at 10mg of THC per bottle, the beverage is a perfect introduction for the canna-curious or regular cannabis user. 

 

 

3. Matt’s High Soda 

Cannabis-Infused Uncle Arnies Iced Tea Lemonade is the stoner version of an Arnold Palmer. Packing a whopping 100mg of THC, the iced tea enough to make you take a whole afternoon away from reality. It sells out fast, but you can check: for a list of dispensaries that sell it. 

4. Tomato Jane by Van Doran Brand

A new way to enjoy Bloody Marys with a THC twist. This cannabis-infused tomato juice comes with 10 mg and tastes like the tasty tangy weekend drink minus the vodka. 

 

5. S*SHOTS

Infused with 100mg of glorious THC and expertly blended with sweet ‘n tangy fruit juices, S*SHOTS is meant to be hit like a shot. Each bottle contains10 servings for a flavor-explosive, full-body high. 

6. Mad Lilly Spritzers

Each beautiful bottle is filled with clean ingredients (all-natural fruit juices and sparkling water with no added sugars or preservatives) and infused with a 1:1 ratio of 5mg THC and 5mg CBD for a perfectly balanced, relaxing experience. 

7. Viv & Oak

Viv & Oak is an innovative wine alternative for people who love wine but wants to avoid alcohol. With only 3 grams of sugar and 19 calories per glass, it's also a lot less fattening. 

 

 

8. Pabst Blue Ribbon cannabis-infused seltzer

Yes, the same Pabst you know and love now comes with a different kind of buzz. This light and refreshing seltzer is made with California grown cannabis, has only 25 calories, 4 grams of sugar, and zero ingredients that are hard to pronounce. Each 12oz can has 5mg of THC, or as we call it, the right amount to start having a good time. 

 

9. House of Saka

House of Saka was established with a mission to bring the Saka’s cannabis-infused wine tradition into the modern age. Saka WHITE is the color of muted sunlight with mouth-watering aromas of ripe peach, apricot, and toasty oak. With 30 mg of TCH and 6 mg of CBD per bottle (6 mg of THC, and 1mg of CBD per 5oz serving), Saka WHITE delivers a sensual, relaxing high with rapid onset and offset effects for a truly safe, predictable, and social cannabis experience. 

10. Artet

Last but not least, Artet is s non-alcoholic and cannabis-infused aperitif. Each batch is a blend of cannabis and eight botanicals that work in harmony to make Artet delicious on the rocks, intriguing when mixed, and always enjoyed in good company. Born out of a backyard BBQ in Los Angeles, Rosemary Jane quickly became a favorite among Artet drinks. 

 

 

 

 

