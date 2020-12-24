Top 10 Cannabis Beverages on the Market Right Now

December 24, 2020 3 min read

2020 was truly a breakout year for cannabis beverages. According to a report recently published by Fortune Business Insights, the market is projected to reach over $8 billion by 2027. Here are some of the best-tasting, best-selling brands on the market.

Billing itself as the world’s first low-dose cannabis beverage in a can(n). Cann tonics are comprised of just five natural ingredients (carbonated water, agave, juice, essential oils, and Californian cannabis extract). The beverage provides a lighter, less impactful, and more controlled approach to cannabis consumption (2mg THC & 4mg CBD). Over two hundred Californian dispensaries carry Cann products, including Eaze.com, MedMen, Apothecarium, and Sweet Flower.

Nectr is a zero-calorie, zero sugar, vegan, uber-refreshing sparkling water that’s for day or night. And at 10mg of THC per bottle, the beverage is a perfect introduction for the canna-curious or regular cannabis user.

Cannabis-Infused Uncle Arnies Iced Tea Lemonade is the stoner version of an Arnold Palmer. Packing a whopping 100mg of THC, the iced tea enough to make you take a whole afternoon away from reality. It sells out fast, but you can check: for a list of dispensaries that sell it.

A new way to enjoy Bloody Marys with a THC twist. This cannabis-infused tomato juice comes with 10 mg and tastes like the tasty tangy weekend drink minus the vodka.

Infused with 100mg of glorious THC and expertly blended with sweet ‘n tangy fruit juices, S*SHOTS is meant to be hit like a shot. Each bottle contains10 servings for a flavor-explosive, full-body high.

Each beautiful bottle is filled with clean ingredients (all-natural fruit juices and sparkling water with no added sugars or preservatives) and infused with a 1:1 ratio of 5mg THC and 5mg CBD for a perfectly balanced, relaxing experience.

Viv & Oak is an innovative wine alternative for people who love wine but wants to avoid alcohol. With only 3 grams of sugar and 19 calories per glass, it's also a lot less fattening.

Yes, the same Pabst you know and love now comes with a different kind of buzz. This light and refreshing seltzer is made with California grown cannabis, has only 25 calories, 4 grams of sugar, and zero ingredients that are hard to pronounce. Each 12oz can has 5mg of THC, or as we call it, the right amount to start having a good time.

9. House of Saka

House of Saka was established with a mission to bring the Saka’s cannabis-infused wine tradition into the modern age. Saka WHITE is the color of muted sunlight with mouth-watering aromas of ripe peach, apricot, and toasty oak. With 30 mg of TCH and 6 mg of CBD per bottle (6 mg of THC, and 1mg of CBD per 5oz serving), Saka WHITE delivers a sensual, relaxing high with rapid onset and offset effects for a truly safe, predictable, and social cannabis experience.

Last but not least, Artet is s non-alcoholic and cannabis-infused aperitif. Each batch is a blend of cannabis and eight botanicals that work in harmony to make Artet delicious on the rocks, intriguing when mixed, and always enjoyed in good company. Born out of a backyard BBQ in Los Angeles, Rosemary Jane quickly became a favorite among Artet drinks.