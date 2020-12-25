Pot Industry Predictions for 2021

December 25, 2020 1 min read

Nobody could have ever predicted what 2020 would bring to the world and the cannabis business. So asking someone to give their forecast for 2021 is a pretty tall order. But Roy Bingham is the perfect man for the task. He is CEO and co-founder of BSDA, a leading source for cannabis industry data and insight. In his revealing interview with Green Entrepreneur editor in chief, Jonathan Small, Roy takes us through the highs and lows for cannabis in 2020, then he talks about the verticals he sees growing in 2021.