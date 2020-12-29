Delivery

Massachusetts Greenlights Delivery-Only Marijuana Businesses

The proposal allows entrepreneurs to establish a delivery-only business without a brick-and-mortar. But some dispensaries are not happy about it.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Massachusetts Greenlights Delivery-Only Marijuana Businesses
Image credit: Talaj | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Content Provider
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
home
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A new plan to allow delivery-only cannabis businesses in Massachusetts could result in big changes for entrepreneurs in the state. Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission approved changes that would enable new licenses for standalone marijuana delivery businesses. The goal of the change is to make the state’s cannabis system more diverse.

But not everyone supports the change.

The proposal has set up a battle at the state level that could end up where all such battles typically end up: the courtroom.

“This will not be the final word on delivery,” the Commonwealth Dispensary Association (CDA) said in a statement after the CDA is threatening legal action if the new rules go into effect.

The situation in Massachusetts raises yet another issue around cannabis delivery, which already has gone through a local official vs. state official tiff in California. State leaders there eventually had to override local officials and allow delivery.

RELATED: It's Always 4:20 In NETA, Massachusetts' Leading Dispensary

 

Not ties to dispensaries

The previous rules only allowed a third-party delivery company to contract with existing brick-and-mortar dispensaries to deliver their products, much in the way Uber Eats delivers Pho from your favorite Vietnamese restaurant.

Under the new rules adopted by the Cannabis Control Commission, a delivery company could set up their own business if they have warehouse space that meets state standards for storing marijuana. They then could take orders and deliver directly from their own supply and not rely on contracting with a dispensary.

The change makes the chances of running a profitable business company much higher, delivery company owner Chris Fervy told Commonwealth magazine. He said that under the current rules, his company could not charge fees high enough to consistently make a profit. They also are reliant on other businesses for work.

Proponents of the new rules claim they will lead to more diversity in cannabis business ownership in Massachusetts by making it easier to get into the cannabis industry without the high costs of trying to open a dispensary. 

RELATED: Is There An Appetite For Cannabis-Infused Meal Kits Delivered To Your Door?

 

A level playing field

The rule change is meant to help level the playing field between small business delivery owners and larger companies that own dispensaries. David O’Brien, president of the Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association, said the rule change would open the door for minority ownership of cannabis businesses, according to Boston.com.

“Since 2018 alone, the retail cannabis industry has generated over one billion dollars in revenue, but entrepreneurs with limited access to start-up capital, especially Black and Latino entrepreneurs and those who have been harmed by the failed war on drugs, have been largely shut out of this fast-growing market,” he said. “These regulations will open the door.”

However, the CDA argues that the rule changes will negatively impact the very people the state wanted to help. The organization’s leadership notes that many small, minority-owned businesses will not be able to afford the capital costs, including the investment in technology needed to run a successful delivery operation.

To stay up to date on the latest marijuana-related news make sure to like dispensaries.com on Facebook

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Delivery

A Drone Just Dropped Free Weed Over Tel Aviv

Delivery

Here Are The Top 5 Cannabis and CBD Subscription Boxes

Coronavirus

Coronavirus Spikes Demand For Cannabis Delivery As People Stockpile Products