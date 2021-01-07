5 Top Strains for 5 New Year's Resolutions

This story originally appeared on Weedmaps



Each year, we arrive at the end of December and swear that in the new year we're going to change all our bad habits. We're going to work out more, save money, and pursue all the passions that we've let sit idle for a whole 365 days.

I applaud you, I applaud us, because this time, we're for sure going to evolve. And to help us along the way, here are five strains for five of the most common types of New Year's Resolutions.

Resolution #1: Work out more

Strain: Green Crack

Green Crack is a classic sativa that people love for its energizing qualities. Smoke ethos, and your head is instantly hit with a rush of “Okay, what was I doing? Oh yeah — everything!” It's perfect for when you need that boost of energy that'll get you putting on your running shoes and grabbing your jump rope, while we await the day we can go back to our local gyms.

Green Crack is thought to be a cross of a 1989 Super Sativa Seed Club, a Skunk #1, and an Afghani landrace. It has earthy, citrus, skunky terpenes that will invigorate your senses.

Resolution #2: Save money

Strain: WiFi OG

When it comes to saving money on weed, the truth is: it's damn near impossible. Going gram by gram on flower adds up, and don't get me started on how much your bank account will hate you for walking out of the store with a bag of concentrates.

Edibles are the most cost effective way to consume cannabis in bulk, but if you'd rather inhale your cannabinoids and terpenes, try buying just one strain that you can smoke at any time of day versus stacking up on a variety of products that produce a time-of-day-specific effects. Our suggestion is WiFi OG.

White Fire OG, also called WiFi OG, or even just WiFi is a cross of the sativa-dominant Fire OG and the indica-dominant The White. It's known for being a potent and euphoric hybrid that hits hard, but isn't necessarily immobilizing. When it comes to saving money on the amount of weed you buy for different effects, WiFi is an excellent one-smoke-fits-all type. Its terpene profile features hints of pine, citrus, and diesel; and most people feel relaxed and happy after consuming it.

Resolution #3: Get more sleep

Strain: Granddaddy Purple

As someone who goes to bed at midnight every night and wakes up at 5 o'clock every morning, I can tell you that getting more sleep in this coming year is a great New Year's resolution. And if you're seeking the perfect cannabis strain that quiets your mind, relaxes your body, and puts you right to sleep for a solid eight hours of rest, you should probably get something potent that is known for having sleepy effects. The world famous Granddaddy Purple is your answer.

Granddaddy Purple — GDP for short — was created in California by Ken Estes. It's a cross of Big Bud and Purple Urkle, named after its deep purple flowers and lauded for its nighttime effects. This indica has a mix of grape and earthy aromas that translate into a somewhat hashy-tasting smoke. On average, people report feeling extremely relaxed and euphoric after smoking this purple powerhouse.

Resolution #4: Reduce stress

Strain: Blue Dream

Blue Dream is my all-time #1 favorite strain for everything in the world. It makes me so damn happy, and puts me in this happy-go-lucky state where not a single thing in life can penetrate my bubble of emotional security. If you're looking for a stress reliever, I'm no doctor, and even they couldn't give you a 100% certain answer when it comes to choosing cannabis strains, but I'll tell you that Blue Dream is an excellent starting point.

Blue Dream is one of the most popular cannabis strains in the world. Originally, it's a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by crossing a Santa Cruz Haze with DJ Short's Blueberry strain. The result is a sweet, earthy, slightly citrus treat that hits your head and body with absolutely euphoria and bliss. Blue Dream feels good, and if you want to reduce stress in the coming years, it's not a bad sidekick for the mission.

Resolution #5: Learn a new skill

Strain: Canna-Tsu

You're never too old to learn a new skill. You're never too old to pursue a new passion. And to help you get in the right mindset for both, Canna Tsu is an excellent strain to consume. It's a high CBD strain, so it won't bring forth the type of high you're accustomed to, but it will provide clear-headed effects that make it easier to block out distractions and focus on the task(s) directly in front of you.

Canna Tsu is a cross of the high CBD Cannatonic with high CBD Sour Tsunami. It tastes earthy, like many of these high CBD strains do. Focused, energetic, and happy are its most common effects, which is exactly how you want to feel when stepping out of your comfort zone to build yourself.