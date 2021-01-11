Hosting a Successful Virtual Marijuana Smoking Session Is Easier Than You Think

January 11, 2021 2 min read

Smoke sessions are typically up close and intimate experiences. No matter the amount of distancing guidelines you enforce, unless everyone invited is smoking their own joint, you’ll most likely end up sharing saliva with your smoke buddies — a fun activity in normal circumstances, a dangerous one in the face of a pandemic.

Zoom has become the answer for many of us looking for ways of connecting with friends and family members. Even though it requires some restructuring and lots of will, it can also work as a stand in for your smoke sessions with friends. Here’s how you can make it work:

State the purpose of the Zoom meeting clearly

The first step in making a Zoom meeting work is to state its purpose right up front. If not, people will start talking about COVID-19 and soon after everyone will just want to log off. Make a Google invite for your friends and write down some rules, primarily the date and the fact that everyone should have their favorite batch of relaxing strains and perhaps some snacks.

Avoid heavy topics

While we all have different tolerance levels for topics like the pandemic and politics, by this time, it’s safe to assume that we’re all pretty tapped out. If you want to keep your smoke sesh light and breezy, make it a point to steer clear of heavy topics. Even if they might be broached every now and then (it’s kind of inevitable), try to focus on the task at hand.

Do something together

When hanging out with friends in person, it’s not necessary to have activities planned out. But because hanging out through Zoom creates some awkwardness, it might be helpful to add an activity that helps pass the time, like a game or a movie. Introducing a shared experience can make the session more fun and natural. Plus, it can help recharges your batteries and make you feel like you were truly hanging out and smoking marijuana with your friends.