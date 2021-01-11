What CBD Oil Can Do for Pets

January 11, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on MJObserver



Cannabidiol is one of the most active compounds found in hemp plants. You can learn more about this on here. Many studies have found out that it can balance the bodily functions of many mammals. When CBD stimulates the endocannabinoid system present in both humans and animals, it can help the body regain homeostasis.

Many pet owners administer cannabidiol to their furry friends because they find that the extract can help with many ailments. Some of the medical conditions in animals that CBD can provide relief for are anxiety, joint pains, backaches, cancer symptoms, seizures, digestive disorders, social withdrawal, stress, insomnia, irritability, mood disorders, and more.

RELATED: What Veterinarians Really Think About CBD For Pets

During the recovery phase from surgery, a lot of pet owners have found that CBD seems to stimulate healing, and it has therapeutic benefits for many of our furry friends. At the end of your pet’s life, cannabidiol can also lessen the suffering, anxiety, and pain that your beloved canine or feline may be experiencing. You can learn more about CBD oil’s other benefits at https://www.holistapet.com/ where you can get more information about CBD oil’s potential uses. Some products are exclusively made for pets, so you may want to look for those as well.

About the Endocannabinoid System

A network of receptors is present in the endocannabinoid system, and it is found in the human and animal body.

The body synthesizes endocannabinoids so that homeostasis can be maintained. A stable environment inside the body means that your pet is healthy.

Cannabidiol has phytocannabinoids that interact with the receptors. Today, two types of receptors have been identified, and they are the CB1 and CB2. The CB1 receptors are mainly present in glands, the brain, organs, and thenervous system. The CB2 exists predominantly in the immune system and other regulatory cells in other parts of the body.

One of the ECS’s primary functions is to regulate inflammation by controlling the response of the immune system. There are times when the overactive killer T-cells in an animal’s body become uncontrollable, which can trigger auto-immune problems. On the other hand, an underactive response to infection can make the body a target for cancer cells’ growth.

RELATED: The Top 8 CBD Products For Pets On The Market Right Now

Is CBD safe for pets?

Marijuana and hemp are both classified actually the same plant. However, they are very much different from each other. Marijuana can be high in tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, and your pet may experience adverse effects when consuming this product. They can be intoxicated or stoned if you give them the wrong product, which is better to avoid.

On the other hand, there’s the CBD. CBD from hemp extracts won’t make the animals high. Instead, it has no adverse side effects, and your canines will feel more relaxed and relieved. Marijuana can contain more than 30% THC, while hemp has less than 0.3% of this psychoactive substance.

The absence of THC combined with the presence of rich cannabidiol compounds won’t make your dogs high, and they won’t experience any side effects in the process. Hemp crops are not considered controlled substances in countries like the US. This is why CBD products are legal in almost all 50 states of the US.

RELATED: What You Need to Know About CBD for Pets

What type of CBD should you choose for your pet?

CBD can be bought in many forms. The common types of extracts are the oil, and it’s sold in many pharmacies and online stores. You can incorporate the oil into your furry friend’s diet and see if there are improvements. Bottles often come with droppers so that you can put some drops on the paws or ears so that it can be easily licked off. You can also choose capsules, balms, and biscuits that are infused with CBD.