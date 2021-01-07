How to Start a Side Hustle Selling CBD in 2021

January 7, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Recreational and medical marijuana may be getting all the headlines, but while those businesses are still rife with legal hurdles and challenges, there’s an appealing entrepreneurial alternative hiding in plain sight: CBD.

CBD stands for cannabidiol and is different from THC, the compound that causes the high associated with marijuana. Still, it has many of the health benefits associated with cannabis, making it suitable for muscle and joint support, stress management, and more. While marijuana holds the spotlight, CBD has quietly become a $1 billion industry, with projected growth to $22 billion by 2022. Getting involved in the CBD business couldn’t be easier.

Whether you’re looking for a side hustle to supplement your income or you’re interested in pursuing a new career, the CBD business is full of opportunity. Organizations like Joy Organics provide new and aspiring entrepreneurs with an avenue into this industry.

Joy Organics’ two partnership programs are uniquely suited for your entrepreneurial goals. With a low $250 minimum order size, just about anyone can start profiting on the growing CBD market by signing up for their Wholesale Program. If you’re looking to sell CBD products under your own label, Joy Organics Private Label Program, with their label design team and robust business support, might be perfect for you.

Joy Organics gives partners access to their lines of premium and USDA-Certified Organic CBD products, as well as their advanced formulas produced through state-of-the-art technology. You don’t have to make the CBD yourself; you just have to find the customers. Considering CBD offers such an array of wellness-supporting benefits, there’s virtually no person that couldn’t benefit from using CBD.

When you enroll in Joy Organics’ program, you’ll connect with a representative that will help you build your CBD business from the ground up. They make selling CBD easy for individuals and small businesses alike, while also offering regular online business training to help you scale.

If you’re interested in getting involved in the CBD industry, you might as well sell premium products from a partner you can trust. Every batch of Joy Organics’ full and broad spectrum products are rigorously tested for both purity and potency, ensuring that customers and partners alike know exactly what they’re getting. Learn how to get started with their Wholesale and Private Label Partnership Programs today.