Mexico publishes regulations for the production and medicinal use of cannabis

January 12, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Tuesday the government of Mexico published the official regulations for the production, research and medicinal use of cannabis in hopes that this year Congress will finally debate to decriminalize the total use of the plant throughout the republic.

The regulation, signed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador , was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation and will allow companies to conduct medical research on cannabis products.

In November 2020, the Senate approved the legalization of marijuana for recreational, scientific, medical and industrial uses. This bill must be discussed in its final approval in the Chamber of Deputies, a debate that was postponed until later in 2021.

This new regulation indicates that it will be possible to investigate for the manufacture of pharmacological derivatives and medicines, and doctors for the realization of diagnoses, preventive, therapeutic, rehabilitation and palliative care ".