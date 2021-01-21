Young Adults Who Vape Are More Likely to Have This Infection

January 21, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on The Fresh Toast



A new study found links between vaping and symptoms of bronchitis in young adults, including coughing, wheezing and chest whistles. While avid smokers experienced more pronounced symptoms, these symptoms specific existed no matter the regularity of vaping.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, provides some supporting data for the mysterious vaping condition that appeared in 2019, which made a lot of people very ill for no known reason. The disease, known as EVALI, affected more than 2,800 people from all over the US, resulting in deaths and hospitalizations that preceded COVID-19.

Researchers examined more than 2,000 young adults who answered questions in regard to their history of vaping and smoking, and their respiratory health. Study results showed that participants who had vaped cannabis had stronger links to symptoms of bronchitis, like coughs, congestion and phlegm, when compared to participants who had never vaped.