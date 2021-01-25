Podcast

Got Cannabis Questions? Leaf411 Has (Free) Answers

A new nurse hotline offers education for the canna-curious.
Image credit: sturti | Getty Images

1 min read

Jennifer Axcell and Katherine Golden are the co-founders of Leaf411, a free cannabis-trained nurse hotline. Leaf411s mission is to provide education and directional support to the general public about the safe use of legal cannabis. They joined the Green Entrepreneur podcast this week to talk about why they started the free service, how they monetize, and the most common and uncommon questions they get from inquiring minds. 

Katherine Golden

Jennifer Axcell

Jennifer Axcell

