This story originally appeared on Weedmaps



Every year, we all look ahead and try to guess what might become the biggest weed strains for the next 365 days. It's just the natural thing to do since we — as fellow consumers — are determined to stay on top of the freshest and hottest trends. For 2021, we scoped out which strains are sure to continue the momentum built in previous years, as well as some strains that are showing blow-up potential.

Here are 9 weed strains to look forward to in 2021.

Wedding Cake

In 2021, Wedding Cake is sure to remain one of the most popular strains in the world.

Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is an indica-dominant hybrid that was bred by Seed Junky Genetics. It's a phenotype of a cross between Triangle Kush and Animal Mints that produces a sweet, dougy, vanilla-like strain — and it's absolutely swept the cannabis world by storm over the past couple of years.

It's showing the same potential as OG Kush and GSC, in terms of becoming the hybrid of its generation. Look out for it, and the many other strains that come from its genetics.

RELATED: Finding The Secret Behind Choosing The Best Weed Strain For You

Runtz

We've all heard the whispers of the people hating on Runtz, but no matter how you feel about the strain, the hype around it will continue to surge. And from that, we'll continue to get Runtz crosses and phenotypes while continuing to puff on this sweet, fruity, gassy plant that gets you dumb high if it's from the right grower.

Runtz is a cross of Zkittlez and Gelato. It became famous for its frosty purple flowers and pungent sweet, fruity, and gassy terpene profile. Most people feel relaxed and happy after smoking it. Strains with its genetics include: Runtz OG, White Runtz, Raspberry Runtz, Pink Runtz, and the list goes. Even Exotic Genetix has a Rainbow Chip x Runtz called Runtz Buttonz.

GMO Cookies

If you were tired of Garlic Cookies before now, get over it, because it's going nowhere in 2021. GMO Cookies is excellent, and we should all be thankful for the weed it has given us.

GMO Cookies is a cross between Chemdog and GSC. It's always high in THC and will absolutely dominate you with both mental stupor and full-body relaxation. It's named after its unique funky garlic scent and taste, and has led to many crosses, like Fatso and Donny Burger.

In 2021, you might see people smoking a lot of Dirty Taxi (GMO x Chem D x I-95) and Turpee Slurpee (GMO crossed with Orange Zkittlez) too.

Pink Rozay

Pink Rozay is one of three strains from the Rick Ross x Cookies Collins Ave collab. It's seeing a huge increase in search interest, which makes sense considering people want to smoke like The Boss.

Pink Rozay is an indica with London Poundcake #75 and Lemonchello 10 parentage. Its THC content frequently soars past 20 percent. Pink Rozay has a distinct fruity scent and delivers strong, long-lasting effects that ultimately leave you feeling happy in the mind and relaxed in the body.

RELATED: 5 Top Strains for 5 New Year's Resolutions

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter has started to surge in search interest as growers and consumers alike become more interested in apple-flavored weed.

Lumpy's Flowers made Apple Fritter from crossing Animal Cookies and Sour Apple. It's said to have a sweet and earthy flavor, as well as a relaxing high that puts people in a chill and happy mood.

Kush Mints

Kush Mints has been around for a couple of years at this point, but search interest for it continues to rise.

Seed Junky Genetics, who by now you can see has blessed the game with so many legendary strains, gave us Kush Mints from a cross of Bubba Kush and Animal Mints. It has a somewhat citrus and minty flavor that gives way to a relaxing high.

WiFi Cake

As stated above, with Wedding Cake's continued popularity, we're sure to see even more hybrids with its genetics. Currently, you're probably most familiar with Ice Cream Cake (Wedding Cake x Gelato) and Jungle Cake (White Fire #43 x Wedding Cake). In 2021, expect to see WiFi Cake push the Cake namesakes even deeper into cannabis culture.

WiFi Cake is a Jungle Boys creation that crosses Wedding Cake with the legendary White Fire OG, better known as WiFi.

RELATED: 7 Relaxing Cannabis Strains For Stress Management

Bonkers

Bonkers is absolutely fire and could definitely have a big year, and there's a couple of versions of it out there.

One of them is from Exotic Genetix, and crosses their famous Cookies and Cream with Lemon Tree. It has a citrus, creamy flavor that produces a smooth and easy high. Another Bonkers is from Canada's Next Generation Seeds. The BC seed company crosses Grapefruit, Burmese, Purple Indica, and a ruderalis to produce their Bonkers. It tastes like berries and creates a powerful body high that can glue you to the couch.

Apples and Bananas

Rounding out this list, Apples and Bananas is new from the first-ever collaboration of Compound Genetics and Cookies. According to their Instagram post, A&B smells fruity and gassy, but tastes more like its namesake.

To get that fruit-forward terpene profile, Compound crossed a Platinum Cookies x Granddaddy Purple plant with a Blue Power plant, and then crossed that hybrid with Gelatti to finally result in Apples and Bananas.

Grab it whenever you can as it's sure to be one of those almost-always-sold-out Cookies strains.