New Cannabis Products: CBD Toothpaste, Whole-leaf Hemp Wraps, Full Spectrum Mango Tincture

February 4, 2021 3 min read

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products.

SprinJene’s CBD Toothpaste

Oral care brand SprinJene launched its first cannabinoid-based oral care product: CBD Toothpaste. It features the company's patented formula of black seed oil and zinc, which offers anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and-gingivitis properties.

The toothpaste is the first in the company's new CBD product line, each containing targeted and proprietary broad-spectrum, hemp-based cannabinoid formulations developed by global medical cannabis company Zelira Therapeutics.

"SprinJene products are based on natural ingredients and unleashing their benefits to improve oral health. CBD has been shown effective in naturally eliminating decay-causing bacteria, reducing gum inflammation, restoring pH balance and increasing remineralization, reducing bone loss associated with gum disease, and helping to improve overall health," SprinJene CEO Dr. Sayed Ibrahim told Benzinga. "We're thrilled to partner with Zelira, a global leader in cannabis research and formulas, in developing this new toothpaste and other CBD oral care products to come."

Native Leaf’s Hemp Warps

Native Leaf Co. launched its whole-leaf hemp wraps.

After individually inspecting each leaf, they are then slow-cured in small batches for 30 days at a time, losing chlorophyll and starches.

“For as long as I can remember, the only options for rolling my herb were either hemp paper (native to the plant, but not natural) or non-hemp wraps (natural – but not native). It was pretty clear to me something obvious was missing – hemp leaf wraps. I’m on a mission to put an end to diluting cannabism,” Native Leaf Co. CEO Sidney Quitorio said.

CBDistillery’s Full Spectrum Mango Tincture

CBDistillery released a 1000 milligram Full Spectrum Mango Tincture that offers you 33 milligram of CBD per serving, making it ideal for everyday use — to enhance your sleep, relief, and relaxation.

“With our top-selling CBD tinctures already a favorite, we wanted our customers to know we heard them by expanding our line to include a flavored option,” said Chase Terwilliger, CEO of Balanced Health Botanicals, parent company to CBDistillery.

“Through our continued significant emphasis on research and development we will keep innovating new solutions to suit our customer’s needs," Terwilliger added. "This year will showcase our ability to react to a rapidly growing market with new products on the horizon.”