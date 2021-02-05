The Best Pet-Friendly Cannabis Vacation Spots

February 5, 2021 3 min read

If there’s one thing cannabis enthusiasts love more than weed, it’s their dogs. For example, see: the entire state of Colorado.

So it’s understandable that when it comes to planning your vacation, you want to find a place where Fido is welcome too. Here are some of the best cannabis and pet-friendly vacation ideas we’ve found around the country:

(Note, while we’re all about sharing our experiences with our dogs, cannabis consumption can be toxic for pets. So, enjoy having your puppy with you, but keep the edibles out of reach of prying snouts.)

CannaVenture

The folks at CannaVenture are all about pairing outdoor adventures with THC. The group hosts hikes, events, and campouts, all of which are consumption and pet friendly. If you’re visiting Colorado, check out their site to sign up for events like the Discs-n-Dabs Tournament and Campout, a weekend disc-golfing tournament on private land where teams do a dab at every basket. If you’re looking for some friendly, outdoorsy individuals to explore the natural beauty of the Rockies with, this is your group.

Learn more at http://www.cannaventure.org/.

Glam Camp at a Pot Farm

At the Farmhouse Enlightenment Cannabis Experience, the picturesque cabin sits right in the middle of a private weed farm, and the guest spaces come stocked with the best snacks, a variety of different buds for taste-testing, and dogs are totally welcome. You’re also only a short drive away from Tahoe National Forest and several other gorgeous parks. So after a day of mountain vistas, fishing, or hiking, you can come back to a long soak in a lavender-scented outdoor tub watching the sun set over some of California’s finest strains.

Hicksville Pines Bud & Breakfast

Looking for a little weird in the woods? This woodsy getaway is about 100 miles east of Los Angeles nestled in the amazing San Jacinto mountains, and features fun, themed rooms that give every guest a different experience. There’s the 420 Room, with blacklight posters and a sunken bed to live that 70s vibe. But if that’s a little on the nose for you, there’s the Disney Haunted Mansion room, Dolly Parton’s room, even a Revenge of the Nerds room. Dogs are welcome for a small fee, and a shuttle bus ferries guests to the local dispensary every day.

Look for yourself at http://www.hicksville.com/idyllwild/index.html.

CanyonSide Campground

For smoking to truly be legal when you’re out camping, you need to be on privately-owned land. But luckily, weed-friendly campgrounds are available throughout legalized states. Canyonside Campground outside Ft. Collins, CO, not only allows consumption on the property, but they also offer weed concierge services. Though your pup can’t join you in your tent (bears are a concern), they’re welcome in the RV park or cabins. You can schedule a cannabis introduction class, rent pipes and accessories, or just partake and enjoy the laid back campground vibe. Your pup will love the wild beauty of the Colorado foothills too, with plenty of opportunities for rafting, fishing, hiking, climbing, or just enjoying the view.

Reserve your spot at https://www.canyonsidecampground.com/.