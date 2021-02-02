cannabis industry

Lil Wayne Launches New Cannabis Brand

The legendary rapper brings his unique spin to the cannabis industry.
Image credit: Kevin Mazur | Getty Images

2 min read
This story originally appeared on Black Enterprise

Hip-hop star Lil Wayne is expanding his business empire into the cannabis sector. The entertainer unveiled the launch of his new cannabis brand in partnership with GKUA Ultra Premium.

The new line of products will be available at Colorado’s dispensaries. The product assortment includes high-potency cannabis strains and a THC vape pen. “GKUA is about inspiring people, it’s about a feeling. Now Colorado will get to experience the quality and potency of that GKUA,” said Wayne in a press statement sent to BLACK ENTERPRISE. Customers can go onto the official website and use its Weezy Weed Finder to find participating locations with the collection.

“We are thrilled to bring GKUA Ultra Premium to our third state. Harmony is known for their incredible portfolio of cannabis products. They are the perfect partner for GKUA in Colorado. Their cultivators and expert lab teams know exactly what specific qualities, purity, and potency are needed to produce GKUA products. Colorado is the oldest adult-use market in the U.S., and we’re excited to bring an ultra-premium product to customers who know and appreciate quality,” said President and Co-Founder of GKUA Beau Golob in a press statement.

“The combination of our incredible products, market knowledge, and commitment to quality, paired with the unmatched fanbase of Lil Wayne, the ultimate cannabis connoisseur, creates an unprecedented opportunity to create a cannabis brand that values creativity and the artistic pursuit. It’s an honor to lead this company along with Lil Wayne, curating a premium line of products that inspires people and feeds their creativity. This is historic and really exciting!”

The brand kicked off its launch with an IG Live session with Young Money artist Lil Twist in honor of the new collection.

