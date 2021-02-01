These Are The Things You Can Do To Be More Hireable

February 1, 2021 1 min read

How do you score a great job in the cannabis industry? Who's hiring and for what positions? These are just some of the topics we talk about on this week's Green Entrepreneur podcast with guest Liesl Bernard, founder, and CEO of CannabizTeam, the world’s largest executive search and staffing firm focused specifically on the cannabis industry. Her team has placed thousands of candidates at executive and management levels in all the cannabis industry verticals across the world. Liesl is also the host of her own podcast Aim Higher. Check it out.