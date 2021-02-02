Michigan Dispensary Gives People Free Cannabis for Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

February 2, 2021 3 min read

When it comes to marketing initiatives among cannabis entrepreneurs, a Michigan dispensary has recently set the standard for promoting both its products and better public health.

The owners found this unique opportunity in, of all things, the coronavirus vaccine.

Starting in late January and running through Feb. 28, The Greenhouse in Walled Lake, Michigan, about 20 miles outside Detroit, will offer patrons a free, pre-rolled joint. They are calling the program "Pot For Shots." No purchase, by the way, is necessary.

"We're all hoping that the COVID vaccine is the beginning of the end for this pandemic that has taken such a toll on our neighbors, our communities, and our nation," the dispensary said in a press release. "If you choose to get the COVID vaccine (we always support the freedom of choice), this is our way of saying "thank you" for helping to end this pandemic and getting us back to normal."

Help for stressed-out Michigan residents

In an interview with CNN, Greenhouse owner Jerry Millen said he wanted to develop a way to promote his business and reward those who got the coronavirus vaccine.

"We're all stressed out, but the vaccine is hopefully what's going to finally end this pandemic, and we just want to reward people who are going ahead of the curve to get the vaccine," he said. "If I can help stop the pandemic in any slightest way, and this is the way I can do it, so be it."

To get the free pre-roll, all people must do is get vaccinated and bring proof to the dispensary. They also must be at least 21 years or have a valid medical marijuana card. Customers must pick up the pre-roll in the store or at curbside pickup.

Ofer might extend beyond February

Millen said he is waiting to see how many people get the vaccine by the end of February. If the number is too low, he is considering extending the free pre-roll offer beyond the end of February.

To further promote the idea of getting vaccinated, The Greenhouse website also provides a link to the Oakland County vaccine hub.

Millen acknowledged in another interview that he and his company have benefited during the pandemic. Marijuana sales have risen across the country, and he said he has had many customers last year.

Many of them, he said, have been using cannabis to lower anxiety or help them sleep better. He said that while he will give away $40,000 to $50,000 in pre-rolls, it is worth it because it will reward those who decided to help their community by getting vaccinated.

"We're just trying to help out any little way we can," he said. That kind of community-positive marketing is something that other cannabis entrepreneurs may want to emulate.

To stay up to date on the latest marijuana-related news, make sure to like dispensaries.com on Facebook