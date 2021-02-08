Psychedelics

How Psychedelics Helped Me Find Safety

Dena Justice, the founder of Psychedelic Ministry and Ecstatic Collective, shares how psychedelic journeys uncovered deep emotional trauma.
This story originally appeared on Lucid News

I now know what it’s like to have found the frequency of safety, and to feel safe in my body, in my pleasure, in my vulnerability, and in love.”

In this episode of Adventures of the Psyche we are joined by Dena Justice, who shares how a series of psychedelic journeys unraveled deep patterns of co-dependency, control, disassociation, and physical unwellness stemming from childhood sexual abuse.

Dena spent most of her life highly anxious, sleep deprived, disassociated from her body, and haunted by memories of childhood abuse – and thought there was nothing wrong. It took five years of psychedelic work, and other healing modalities, to help her unpack her childhood trauma, and feel truly alive. 

Dena is the founder of Psychedelic Ministry and Ecstatic Collective.  As a master coach and certified trainer, she certifies others in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Time Line Therapy®, Hypnotherapy, and NLP Coaching.  She integrates these practices into non-ordinary states of consciousness (such as meditation, breathwork, movement, and psychedelics).

