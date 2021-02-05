Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Berner Talks About His New Product That Combines Cannabinoids and Mushrooms

In a switch from his famous THC strains, Berner releases non-psychoactive Caps by Cookies.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Berner Talks About His New Product That Combines Cannabinoids and Mushrooms
Image credit: oxygen | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cannabis and lifestyle brand Cookies is one of the most recognizable multi-state operators in cannabis today. In this exclusive interview for the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, Nicholas Gaulin of Marijuana Retail Report talks with Cookies brand Founder and CEO Berner about the recent expansion of his Cookies brand into mushroom/cannabinoid/terpene mixtures with Cookies Caps, as well as his personal predictions for the future of the cannabis industry.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Jay-Z Debuts His New Weed Brand Mongram

Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Exclusive Interview: Rock Legend Carlos Santana On His New Cannabis and CBD Line

Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Cypress Hill's B-Real on the Future of Cannabis