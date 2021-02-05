Berner Talks About His New Product That Combines Cannabinoids and Mushrooms
In a switch from his famous THC strains, Berner releases non-psychoactive Caps by Cookies.
Cannabis and lifestyle brand Cookies is one of the most recognizable multi-state operators in cannabis today. In this exclusive interview for the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, Nicholas Gaulin of Marijuana Retail Report talks with Cookies brand Founder and CEO Berner about the recent expansion of his Cookies brand into mushroom/cannabinoid/terpene mixtures with Cookies Caps, as well as his personal predictions for the future of the cannabis industry.