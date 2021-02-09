How to Buy Legal Weed Online

February 9, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on The Fresh Toast



Marijuana’s slow but steady movement towards federal legalization has been heavily documented, gaining support across the nation and with more and more medical and recreational programs gaining approval. But there remains a lot of mystery in the purchase process, with many turning to black market marijuana because it seems simpler and less intimidating than legal weed.

Legal marijuana still has some growing pains, but it has slowly become a simple and more intuitive process. Now, depending on the state where you live, you’re able to purchase marijuana online, at times having it delivered or scheduled for pick-up. Here’s how to buy weed on the web.

RELATED: How Companies Are Trying to Bring Marijuana Ads Online

Do Your Research

When ordering marijuana flower and marijuana products, it’s important to account for where you live, since you won’t have access to these services if you live in an illegal state.

Your second step is to get very informed and to be sure that you’re not falling for any scams or sketchy websites. The website you’re ordering from should look legitimate, like it was designed in this century, and should also have recommendations from publications and reviews from different customers. When scrolling through these reviews, make sure they use different words and ways of expressing themselves; this suggests they’re not a bot.

While there are websites out there where you can purchase marijuana products directly, there are others that can connect you with dispensaries. This latter option might be better for someone who wants to talk to a budtender regarding their marijuana purchase, who can make recommendations on the types of products that work best for them.

RELATED: 9 Business Ideas for People Looking to Cash in on the Marijuana Boom

When Ordering Online

Ordering weed for delivery is very simple, like ordering pizza or groceries. You can usually email or call a licensed store or website and order an item from their menu. You’ll likely get a confirmation text or email. The main difference between ordering weed and ordering something else is the fact that they’ll likely ask for your ID and for you to pay in cash. Make sure that before you order you have the right bills and enjoy one of the best things provided by modern technology.