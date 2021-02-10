6 Amazing Things You May Not Know about CBD Wax

February 10, 2021 4 min read

The popularity of hemp-derived products such as CBD wax is growing by leaps and bounds. As more countries are decriminalizing the use of CBD and easing regulations regarding its availability in the market, people have started using these products for medical and recreational purposes.

The heightened potency of CBD wax make it a sought-after CBD product. Before we explore a few amazing facts about CBD wax, let’s explore what this hemp-extracted CBD concentrate is all about.

What is CBD wax?

CBD wax is a form of CBD concentrate. It is derived from hemp and is free of psychotic compounds. Those looking to reap the calming benefits of CBD concentrate without feeling sedated can check out CBD wax.

Here are six amazing things to know about CBD wax.

1. There are different types of CBD wax

Before using this highly concentrated compound, it is imperative to be aware of the different types of CBD wax available in the stores and other places.

Shatter – As the name suggests, CBD shatter resembles glass pieces. It has a honey-like texture that is gooey. Budder – This type of CBD wax is created by air pressure and has a creamy texture like butter. Crumble – This variant is similar to feta cheese in texture. It is made with the same process as CBD budder. Live Resin – Live resin is prepared using a freeze-dried method. Its unique extraction process makes it one of the priciest CBD products available.

2. Manufacturers use different methods to make CBD wax

BHO (Butane Hash Oil) Extraction – BHO extraction is the most widely used process for making this compound. This process involves the use of butane as the primary solvent during the extraction process.

CO2 Extraction – In this method, pressurized carbon dioxide extracts various types of trace compounds from the plant and applies heat for making the highly potent compound. When compared to the BHO extraction process, this method leads to the creation of a cleaner compound.

3. It is safe to use

Pick a well-reviewed brand when it comes to buying this hemp-extracted product. Authentic Brands provide safety certifications and certificates of authenticity verifying their extracte compounds and potency.

4. It works instantly

Unlike other hemp-derived compounds, this cannabidiol concentrate works instantly. The high content of cannabidiol enables it to kick in and provide instant relief. Due to its high potency, many consumers prefer using this compound. Its ability to provide fast and effective relief is one reason why it’s so popular.

5. It does not get you high

Contrary to common misconception, dabbing CBD wax will not get you high. This concentrate does not contain THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychotic compound responsible for producing the high sensation in users. The lack of THC makes CBD wax the ideal product for use during the day time. Whether you’re at work or need to focus on your studies at home, using this hemp-extracted compound can help you reap the benefits without getting you high.

6. There are many benefits of dabbing CBD wax

There are many benefits associated with this CBD concentrate. A growing body of scientific literature has found this compound to be effective in combating various conditions. From alleviating chronic pain to combating anxious feelings, CBD wax and CBD gummies for anxiety are believed to provide immediate relief and promote a sense of calmness. It may help arthritis patients get some much-needed relief from joint pain.

How to use CBD wax?

Mainly, there are three ways to use CBD wax: dabbing, vaporizing, and using a bong. Dabbing is undeniably the most preferred way of using this cannabidiol concentrate. You can either use dab rigs, dab pens, or nectar collectors also referred to as dab straws. Users looking for a convenient solution to ingesting this compound can try vaporizing, which involves using a vape pen. Lastly, you can use a bong to use CBD wax and achieve quick therapeutic relief.

Wrapping up

People from all walks of life are becoming aware of CBD’s many benefits. Aside from being safe, this compound works instantly in providing relief. Many well-trusted CBD brands are offering a wide variety of CBD wax. While DIY extraction methods may appear tempting, it is wise to buy this hemp-derived product from a reputable physical or online store.