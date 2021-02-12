cannabis industry

California Cannabis Workers Eligible for Immediate COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Department of Health classifies cannabis employees as health-care workers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
California Cannabis Workers Eligible for Immediate COVID-19 Vaccinations
Image credit: Klaus Vedfelt | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on MJBizDaily

The California Department of Public Health on Thursday issued an updated COVID-19 vaccination policy clarifying that cannabis industry employees are classified as health-care workers and therefore are immediately eligible to receive the vaccine.

According to the bulletin, “cannabis industry employees are included in Phase 1a for medicinal cannabis and Phase 1b Food and Agriculture for growing, production, storage, transport and distribution.

RELATED: Michigan Dispensary Gives People Free Cannabis for Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

“Medical cannabis workers should be accommodated as necessary in Phase 1b, Tier 1, by nature of their designations in eligible essential workforce classifications.”

The CDPH website notes that Phase 1a means those workers qualify for immediate vaccinations while Phase 1b means those employees are eligible to receive injections based on vaccine availability.

Several industry groups had been pushing California regulators to make such a policy move based on:

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom classifying the marijuana industry as “essential” at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last March.
  • The reliance of many Californians on cannabis for medicinal purposes.

RELATED: Marijuana Companies Weigh How to Approach COVID-19 Vaccinations for Employees

California’s move follows one by Maryland, which in January gave its marijuana industry employees priority as vaccine recipients.

Such COVID-19 guidelines, while welcome, present a new management challenge for marijuana businesses.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

cannabis industry

Dispensary Construction: How Much Does It Cost?

cannabis industry

What Marijuana Investors Can Learn from Gamestop Trading Frenzy

cannabis industry

New Cannabis Products: CBD Toothpaste, Whole-leaf Hemp Wraps, Full Spectrum Mango Tincture