How to Choose Your First Dry-herb Vaporizer

Vaping has emerged as a popular trend over the last few years. People of all ages are enjoying it for both medicinal and recreational reasons. The vaping industry has been continually evolving with the growing demand. While there are plenty of vapes available today, dry-herb vaporizers have become a go-to for cannabis users.

Choosing the right dry-herb vaporizer among the wide variety can be a tricky task, especially if it is your first time. Are you planning to invest in a dry-herb vaporizer but don’t know where to begin your search? Dive right in to find the complete guide for choosing your first vaporizer for cannabis.

What Is a Dry-herb Vaporizer?

A dry-herb vaporizer is a compact device that allows you to heat dry cannabis flowers to create a vapor from the plant material. Also known as an herbal vaporizer, it generally relies on conduction to heat the cannabis plant directly. Some vaporizers can also use a convection heating mechanism. They have precise temperature controls that don’t combust the herb but rather boil the cannabinoids and terpenes into vapor.

There are two different types of dry-herb vaporizers: desktop and portable.

While a desktop vaporizer is ideal for a laid-back vaping session, the portable one is discreet, and you can also enjoy vaping on the go. If you’re searching for a high-grade device, check out the Herb-E Vaporizer. It’s affordable and compact with impressive performance. The device has a 1200mAh battery, single-button control, and a large chamber bowl.

How to Select a Dry-herb Vape?

When you buy a dry-herb vaporizer as a newbie, it is relatively easy to confuse the different options and features. It might look like an extremely daunting task, but it isn’t if you know what to look for.

Here are all the things you must consider before buying a dry-herb vaporizer for the first time:

1. Portability

The first thing to consider is how and where you want to use the vaporizer. If you want to vape only at home, then opt for a desktop device or larger vaporizer. But, for someone who is often on the move and likes to enjoy vaping sessions at any time and place, a portable dry herb vaporizer can be an ideal choice. They are small and compact to fit inside the pocket easily. They are convenient to carry and won’t weigh you down. Besides that, using a portable device can also offer discretion, especially in a public place.

2. Temperature control

Some dry cannabis vaporizers are equipped with heat settings, while others use entirely customizable temperatures that allow you to have complete control. You can go for either option, provided you know how to use it. The temperature control helps avoid combustion and enables you to enjoy different terpenes’ flavors by managing the temperature.

Terpenes are the chemicals present in cannabis that you can attribute to the distinct aroma of the plant. Since every terpene’s heating point is different, you can enjoy them by altering the temperature settings. As a rule of thumb, ensure the temperature while heating the cannabis flower does not go above 420 degrees Fahrenheit.

3. Battery

There is nothing worse than starting a much-needed vape session with your friends only to realize your vaporizer has no battery. If you don’t want to be in this situation, it is wise to select a dry-herb vaporizer with long battery life. The portable devices come with a USB cord that allows you to recharge the Li-ion battery.

If you’re a heavy user, go for a vaporizer that offers extended battery life. The latest vaporizers also come with an LED screen that indicates the battery level so the owner knows how long they can use it. With a desktop vaporizer, you need not worry about the battery because they typically plug into a wall adapter.

4. Quality

A vaporizer is an investment. It’s essential to find a quality product that will last for a long time. Begin by looking for a well-known brand with positive consumer reviews. Only use licensed, safety-checked, compliance-approved products. Counterfeit vaporizers and vaporizing liquids can cause severe health problems and should always be avoided. Even if you’re searching for a portable device, be sure it’s durable and able to withstand years of use, or even some damage if you accidentally drop it.

5. Design

While the look of your device might not be essential, it can surely enhance the vaping experience. A sleek and compact device will help you vape in style.

Some devices also have different features like buttons for changing settings, an LED screen that displays battery, different modes, and extra accessories that help you vape cannabis. Some high-end models, like those offered by Gofire, even offer dosing guidance and record your usage experience via AI-enabled vaping pods.

6. Price

Lastly, you must consider your budget. There are all types of vaporizers available today: low-end, mid-end, and high-end devices. A better quality product often comes at a higher price, but it can offer you a better vaping experience and last for an extended period. If you’re only trying to experiment with vaping cannabis herb, get an affordable device to enjoy the experience without spending too much.

Final Thoughts

An increasing number of people are vaping cannabis for the first time, seeking its therapeutic and medicinal benefits. If you want to jump on to the trend of dry-herb vaping, don’t be scared. Just do your research and find a licensed distributor who can help guide your search.