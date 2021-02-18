How CBD Can Help You Feel Fuller Longer

February 18, 2021 2 min read

Wouldn’t it be great if we could find a formula that would help you feel full longer, after you ate? Studies have shown repeatedly that people who expose themselves to CBD and other formulas of cannabidiols over their lifetime don’t gain weight like other people over the years.

There’s a number of different researchers looking at exactly why this isn’t happening, and how this benefit could be applied to a broader population. One way it appears is that CBD and other formulas help people control their weight is simply by making you feel fuller for longer.

There are CB1 receptors aligning the gut that help with managing inflammation that can cause problems like diarrhea or constipation. But there are also CB2 receptors that impact the smooth muscle around the colon.

The food moving through the colon is very responsive to the stimulation from this smooth muscle, where it sort of squeezes in a stable pattern and helps to move food through the intestinal system. But the smooth muscle can be relaxed a little bit with CB receptor stimulation and that can help to slow the transit of food from the mouth all the way to the anus.

If you’re chronically constipated, that’s not great news because you don’t want to be even more constipated by exposure to CBD or other cannabidiols. However, if you’re trying to lose weight and you want to feel fuller longer after you eat food, slowing the transit of the food and making it sit in the stomach or in the intestines for longer, will make you feel fuller. It will give you a sense of fullness after eating food for longer than if you didn’t have that stimulation.

All in all, it might be by stimulating CB2 receptors in the smooth muscle that lines the gut helps balance out that hunger sensation, maintaining a fullness in the stomach and in the intestines that makes people feel fuller longer and subsequently helps them to not eat another meal as quickly.