Research

Study Says Cannabis Can Help Treat OCD

A recent study showed that cannabis helped to reduce compulsions, intrusive thoughts, and anxiety in those diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Study Says Cannabis Can Help Treat OCD
Image credit: CasarsaGuru | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Content Provider
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
home
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) impacts about 3 percent of the world’s population. Those diagnosed with the condition experience repetitive behavior and intrusive thoughts, often driven by a host of unreasonable fears.

OCD also can manifest in certain actions, such as leaving the house, entering a room, or touching objects in a specific order and always in the same way. It may also lead people to arrange objects in specific patterns.

It’s a challenging condition to live with, especially in the most severe cases. But a recent study may have found help for those with OCD: cannabis and CBD, the chemical component in cannabis already linked to many different health benefits.

RELATED: Can Cannabis Help My Obsessive Thoughts?

 

Study: Cannabis has a significant impact on OCD

A new study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders found that OCD patients who used CBD saw significant drops in many common OCD symptoms. Those numbers included:

  • A 60 percent reduction in compulsions
  • A 49 percent reduction in intrusive thoughts
  • A 52 percent reduction in anxiety from before to after inhaling cannabis

The researchers analyzed self-reported data from 87 people with OCD. Each patient tracked the severity of their intrusions, compulsions, and anxiety immediately before and after 1,810 cannabis use sessions over 31 months. 

The researchers concluded that “inhaled cannabis appears to have short-term beneficial effects on symptoms of OCD. However, tolerance to the effects on intrusions may develop over time.” They noted smaller reductions in the number of intrusions over time after study participants had been using cannabis for many months.

RELATED: Medical Cannabis Combats Anorexia’s Obsessive Thoughts

Other studies have focused on CBD 

Other case studies have focused on the impact of CBD on OCD. An overview of these studies published in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research proposed that the use of CBD is worth pursuing because of the role the endocannabinoid system plays in regulating anxiety, fear, and repetitive behaviors. 

Because users report that cannabis and CBD help relieve anxiety and fear, the researchers wrote that this suggests “that the endocannabinoid system could be a potential target for novel medications for OCD.”

They concluded that while preliminary, “The available clinical data indicate that cannabinoids influence OCD-relevant processes, impacting anxiety symptoms, enhancing fear extinction, and reducing certain repetitive behaviors. To date, only case reports detail how cannabinoids affect OCD symptoms specifically, although the effects reported are promising.”

According to Healthline, there are no official recommendations on dosage or the exact combination of CBD and THC that might have the most impact on OCD. Some studies suggest a combination of CBD and terpenes could have the most significant impact. Early research has also shown that the amount of CBD patients take seems more important than the form in which they take it.

While further research is needed, finding a way to treat OCD with cannabis and CBD would create an important new treatment option for those diagnosed with the disorder and a new niche in the growing cannabis market.

Follow dispensaries.com on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest cannabis news.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Research

No, Science Has Not Proven Marijuana Lowers Your IQ

Research

The DEA May (Finally) Allow Private Companies to Grow Cannabis for Research

Research

Stoner Myth Debunked: Workers Who Use Marijuana Do Not Have More Accidents