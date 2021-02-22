CBD

Joe Rogan Convinced Elon Musk to Use CBD

The podcast interview featured Rogan trying to convince the billionaire that CBD was for real.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Joe Rogan Convinced Elon Musk to Use CBD
Image credit: Douglas P. DeFelice | Stringer | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on The Fresh Toast

Joe Rogan recently invited recurring guest Elon Musk to talk about space stuff, their history together, and Musk’s company SpaceX. Also, CBD for some reason, of which Musk knows very little about.

The CBD exchange began when both Rogan and Musk were reminiscing about their much discussed 2018 episode, where the two shared a joint and days later Musk found himself in the midst of an investigation in SpaceX due to his public weed smoking and the fact that his company has an “adherence to a drug-free environment.”

Musk defended himself by claiming that he hadn’t really “inhaled,” so I guess that means that putting a lit joint in your mouth doesn’t count.

RELATED: Elon Musk Speaks Out Against Cannabis Convictions

On this past week’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Musk said that “CBD doesn’t do anything. Does it? I think that’s fake,” which prompted Rogan to list some of CBD’s benefits, to which Musk remained shocked and dubious over.

Rogan emphasizes the role of CBD on inflammation, claiming that it helps him and other people who suffer from different chronic conditions or who frequently play sports and exercise. “Physically, CBD works great for people with arthritis and people with sore muscles and things like that. Yeah, no, CBD definitely works for that, but as far as like psychoactive effects, not much. It relieves anxiety for people,” said Rogan, who then explained some of CBD’s benefits for sleep and how it doesn’t get you high. Musk seemed intrigued.

RELATED: Joe Rogan Is the Supreme Cannabis Brand Advocate

While Musk describes himself as a non-marijuana smoker, he loves to pander to his weed audience. He frequently tweets about 420 and one time he even said he was considering taking Tesla private at a share price of $420, which got him in trouble with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

For his part, Rogan has been a long time weed enthusiast.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

CBD

Does CBD Have Anti-Aging Benefits?

CBD

How CBD Can Help You Feel Fuller Longer

CBD

The Future of Smokable CBD Products Is Not Great