Joe Rogan Convinced Elon Musk to Use CBD

February 22, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on The Fresh Toast



Joe Rogan recently invited recurring guest Elon Musk to talk about space stuff, their history together, and Musk’s company SpaceX. Also, CBD for some reason, of which Musk knows very little about.

The CBD exchange began when both Rogan and Musk were reminiscing about their much discussed 2018 episode, where the two shared a joint and days later Musk found himself in the midst of an investigation in SpaceX due to his public weed smoking and the fact that his company has an “adherence to a drug-free environment.”

Musk defended himself by claiming that he hadn’t really “inhaled,” so I guess that means that putting a lit joint in your mouth doesn’t count.

RELATED: Elon Musk Speaks Out Against Cannabis Convictions

On this past week’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Musk said that “CBD doesn’t do anything. Does it? I think that’s fake,” which prompted Rogan to list some of CBD’s benefits, to which Musk remained shocked and dubious over.

Rogan emphasizes the role of CBD on inflammation, claiming that it helps him and other people who suffer from different chronic conditions or who frequently play sports and exercise. “Physically, CBD works great for people with arthritis and people with sore muscles and things like that. Yeah, no, CBD definitely works for that, but as far as like psychoactive effects, not much. It relieves anxiety for people,” said Rogan, who then explained some of CBD’s benefits for sleep and how it doesn’t get you high. Musk seemed intrigued.

RELATED: Joe Rogan Is the Supreme Cannabis Brand Advocate

While Musk describes himself as a non-marijuana smoker, he loves to pander to his weed audience. He frequently tweets about 420 and one time he even said he was considering taking Tesla private at a share price of $420, which got him in trouble with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

For his part, Rogan has been a long time weed enthusiast.