CBD Vaping: What's the Difference Between CBD E-liquid and CBD Oil?

Cannabidiol or CBD is taking the market by storm. Part of CBD’s fame is the anecdotal health claims and therapeutic effects that treat various ailments. It has positive effects on anxiety and pain relief among other benefits.

While there are many methods of consumption, at the center are CBD e-liquid and CBD vape juices. To most users, these two products are quite confusing. And with the CBD industry at its infancy stage, there’s a lot of misleading information online leaving you unsure which one to trust.

Before vaping went mainstream, taking CBD orally was the most popular method. Now, there are many products giving users wide options. Even once you decide to vape, you still have to pick an e-juice from the hundreds of products in the market. That means doing a comparison of CBD vape juices and then picking the most suitable.

Which one is better when it comes to CBD e-liquid vs CBD oil? In this article, we look at what sets these two products apart to help you make more informed decisions.

What’s CBD Oil?

CBD oil generally refers to the cannabidiol extracted from the hemp or cannabis plant. Although the oil contains other forms of cannabinoids, CBD oil exists in higher concentrations. CBD oil can exist in the form of edibles, tinctures, oil, or capsules.

But most people tend to use CBD oil and CBD tinctures interchangeably. CBD oil refers to products that are taken orally/sublingually by placing it under the tongue. Such products are not designed for vaping or smoking.

What’s CBD E-Liquid?

CBD e-liquid or CBD vape juice is a form of CBD oil designed for vaping. The CBD oil extract is mixed with a thinning agent that makes it less viscous, a form that can be heated to produce vapor.

However, most people use CBD vape oil and CBD e-liquid interchangeably even though there’s no such thing as CBD vape oil. CBD e-liquid should only be used for e-cigarettes and vape pens.

CBD E-Liquid vs CBD oil: Method of Extraction

In its original form, CBD plant extract is solid. It needs to be converted into a form ideal for consumption and absorption. Carrier oil is usually used in this process, but the type of oil used is different for each of the consumption methods.

CBD tinctures or generally oils are taken orally are extracted using food-grade oils that are easy to digest and absorb such as coconut or olive oil. But to produce liquids that can be vaped, thinning agents are used since ordinary oils are too viscous for vaporization. The widely used thinning agents are vegetable glycerin (VG), propylene glycol (PG), and medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil.

CBD E-Liquid vs CBD oil: Ingestion Method

How you take CBD oil and CBD e-liquid are different. That means you shouldn’t consume the vape juice orally or vape the oil. But to bring the difference home, let’s see the difference between CBD “liquid” and “oil”.

Any CBD product that has “liquid” in its name is designed to be taken in vapor form or vaporized. On the other hand, CBD products with the term “oil” are designed for oral consumption and not ideal for vaping or smoking.

Can you vape CBD oil? Well, CBD tinctures or oil are viscous. That means they are hard to turn into vapor. If you try vaping it, your vape pen could get clogged or malfunction.

Can you ingest CBD e-liquid? Majority of the CBD vape juices contain non-toxic food-grade ingredients. But while you can ingest them, you don’t have to. They offer a much better experience when vaped.

CBD E-Liquid vs CBD oil: Delivery

CBD oils are best ingested sublingually. Through this method, the oil is absorbed through the sublingual membrane into your bloodstream. Although it is a faster consumption method since the vape juice doesn’t undergo digestion, it takes a bit longer to feel the effects compared to vaping. But after waiting between 30 to 60 minutes, the effects last considerably longer- up to 12 hours.

Inhaled CBD e-liquid vapor rushes through the lungs into the bloodstream. This delivery method is faster allowing you to feel the effects in as little as 30 seconds. But on the downside, the effects won’t last longer – at most 5 hours.

CBD E-Liquid vs CBD oil: Taste

CBD oil in its original form has an unpleasant taste leaving an oily feel in your mouth. But tinctures come in various flavors from vanilla to chocolate which improves the taste. Similarly, most vape juices are flavored making them more delicious.

CBD Vape Vs CBD Oil: Pros and Cons

CBD Oil Pros

More discrete

Easy to use

Comes in different strengths

No need for special equipment such as vaporizers

Easy to make at home

CBD Oil Cons

Long delivery time

CBD Vape Pros

Faster delivery

Better taste

Comes in different strengths

CBD Vape Cons

Less discrete

Banned in some places that don’t allow smoking

Considerably more expensive

Conclusion

CBD is non-psychoactive. So, regardless of the method you choose, you can enjoy all CBD benefits. The key differences are in terms of taste, bioavailability, extraction, and consumption method.

However, everyone is different and sometimes it might take more time before you feel the effects. You need to experiment to find out which method is the most suitable for you. But don’t overdose for immediate effects, just increase the doses gradually as you note the results.